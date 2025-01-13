Her Husband Thinks She’s A Monster For Feeling Relieved That Their Disabled Son Passed Away, And He’s Considering A Divorce

This mom had a six-year-old son who passed away a month ago, and while she is sad about her loss, she also feels relieved, which has been eye-opening for her to come to terms with.

Her son had Down syndrome, and that’s what made it so tough for her to be a mom. Caring for her son took up her entire life, and she had to sacrifice her career for him.

“I had to quit my job to manage his constant medical appointments and therapies, leaving me isolated and exhausted,” she explained.

“My husband worked long hours and overtime to keep us afloat financially, sacrificing his rest and any semblance of normal life.”

“This wasn’t the life I wanted. When I found out during pregnancy that my son had Down syndrome, I wanted to terminate. My husband convinced me not to, saying we could handle it together. I did everything I could to give my son a good life, but I never felt the connection or love I expected. Over time, I grew to accept the situation, but it always felt like I was just surviving, not living.”

Following the death of her son, she got her independence back. She hasn’t felt this free in six years, and she can focus on herself instead of someone else, which became a foreign concept to her.

She had to live her life for her son. She had to prioritize his care. Her life was no longer about what she wanted to do – it was about being a mom.

She filled her husband in on her feelings, and instead of showing her sympathy, her husband acted like she was some kind of a monster.

He said there was no way she ever truly loved their son, and he called her “heartless” while he was at it. He’s currently considering a divorce over what she said to him.

Frankly, she did not have the love a mother should have for her child, and she held a lot of regret for not taking the opportunity to quit her pregnancy.

“…I feel like I wasted six years of my life and my husband’s,” she said. “But I also feel like I gave it my all in the circumstances I was in. My husband, however, sees things very differently, and I think this has broken our marriage for good, which only adds to my regret.”

So, not only is she left to deal with her wave of different emotions, but she’s also struggling with managing her husband’s severe reaction.

What advice do you have for her?

