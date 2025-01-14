Her Pregnant Cousin Freaked Out On Her For Not Letting Her Have The Study Abroad Money She’s Saved For Her Baby

For the last two years, this 20-year-old girl has saved up her money so she can afford to study abroad. To her, this is so much more than some trip – it’s her chance to grow, learn, and travel outside the boundaries of her hometown.

She’s missed out on vacations, picked up countless shifts at work, and made many sacrifices in order to be able to get the money together.

Now, she’s come up with enough funds, and she is eagerly awaiting the date when she will leave. A week ago, her 23-year-old cousin approached her, wanting the money she’s saved for her trip abroad.

Her cousin just found out that she’s pregnant, and she needs money for her baby, as she can’t afford it all on her own.

Her cousin didn’t just ask for a little financial help; she asked her to fork over every penny that she’s managed to save.

“She called it “a family emergency” and said it’s my duty to help because, according to her, my dream trip is just “a luxury” compared to her needs,” she explained.

“When I said no, she flipped out. She accused me of being selfish, heartless, and not caring about her or her baby. She told me I can just “save up again,” like two years of hard work can magically be redone overnight.”

“Then her mom (my aunt) chimed in, saying I’m a terrible family member and that I’ll regret this when I’m older. My cousin even told the rest of my family, and now everyone is texting me, saying I’m prioritizing a “vacation” over her child’s future.”

She’s worked her heart out to afford her dream, and she doesn’t see how she should give her cousin all her money since she’s failed to adequately plan for her future.

However, she feels guilty, and she’s worried that perhaps it’s not the right decision for her to study abroad with her money.

She’s left wondering if she is greedy for wanting to move ahead with studying abroad since it is something she’s had to work so hard on for years.

