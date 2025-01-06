His Girlfriend Threatened To Lie To The Cops And Get Him In Trouble After They Got Into An Argument Over Washing Dishes

luckybusiness - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s been close to two years now that this 27-year-old guy has been with his 26-year-old girlfriend. His girlfriend does have some type of severe breathing problem, which she is convinced is due to her being allergic to dust.

She has difficulty sleeping as well, and he is the only one who cleans their house so as not to irritate her allergy.

He doesn’t have an issue with being tasked with the household chores, but he does get bothered with his girlfriend for constantly leaving her plates full of leftovers around their house, as she never washes them when she’s done eating. Seeing food crusted on plates like that just gives him the ick.

Recently, he was staying at his girlfriend’s friend’s house and helping her to catsit. His girlfriend asked that he wash the dishes before they headed out for the night, and he said he would, but he would like her to clean the one that she left for a whole day without rinsing.

“She got upset that I was “trying to teach her a lesson” and that I was “forcing” her to wash the plate when she didn’t feel good. I had no idea she wasn’t feeling good because she had not said so,” he explained.

“That led to her crying and us arguing about God knows what until we were in the car, and I didn’t want to talk about it or go out anymore. When I said as much, her whole demeanor changed, and she mentioned she had the keys to the apartment and wouldn’t give them to me.”

“We argued over that for about an hour before I told her I would call the cops because I had permission and a right to be there. She then said she would just “make up a story” and refused to elaborate.”

His girlfriend then walked off and left him alone for two whole hours, locked out. He did actually call the police for help, but the woman he spoke to made him feel like he was somehow in the wrong.

She was anything but helpful and actually said it sounded like he was lying to her, which freaked him out. He was worried that if the police showed up to help him and his girlfriend followed through with her threat to make up a lie to get him in trouble, he would be in a real mess.

luckybusiness – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

So, that night, he just hung up the phone and waited around for his girlfriend to come back, terrified that she would do something to negatively impact him since she was upset over the dishes.

“It’s been a couple of weeks, and I brought up that I felt like she blows up over small things, but she thinks her washing the plate was as impactful to her as her reaction was to me and is therefore not small,” he continued.

“What do you guys think? Is this loss of trust in her reasonable? How can we go about rebuilding trust and fighting less or be more constructive?”



You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read