How To Care For A Polka Dot Plant, Which Can Add A Pop Of Pink To Your House

The polka dot plant, also affectionately referred to as the “freckle face plant,” is native to the forests of Madagascar and celebrated for its vibrant, variegated foliage, which comes in shades of pink, red, white, and even purple.

Its whimsical appearance makes it popular among houseplant lovers who are looking to add some more color and character to their collections.

The best part? This variety is compact and easy to grow, making it a low-maintenance option for everyone, from beginners to veteran gardeners. Here’s everything you need to know about caring for the polka dot plant.

Polka Dot Plant Care

Since this plant is native to cozy climates, it loves warmth and moisture. So, you should keep it in an environment with at least 50% humidity.

If your bathroom gets natural light, this room can be the perfect place for a polka dot plant. Just remember that it does best in temperatures above 60°F and can struggle in cooler conditions.

It’s important to note that polka dot plants can only survive outdoors year-round in USDA zones 10 and 11. If you’re growing them in containers, you can move them outside once the frost risk is gone in the spring. Later, bring them back indoors prior to the first frost of the season to protect them from the cold.

Next, select a soil that’s well-draining and nutrient-rich. A high-quality organic potting mix usually works well for the polka dot plant. You can even consider adding perlite or pumice to the mix to ensure proper drainage.

Then, feed potted polka dot plants with an organic houseplant fertilizer once a month during their active growing season.

Or, if you’re planting this variety outdoors, you can enrich the soil each spring by mixing in organic compost before planting.

When grown inside, the polka dot plant flourishes with bright, indirect sunlight, like near an east-facing or south-facing window. Outside, it must be planted in a spot with partial shade because too much direct sunlight can dull its colors.

As for watering, you’ll want to keep the soil consistently moist by giving your plant a drink whenever the top half-inch of soil feels dry to the touch.

In the colder months, you can reduce watering slightly, and during the spring, increase watering when your plant shows signs of new growth.

To encourage bushier growth and prevent your polka dot plant from getting leggy, just pinch or trim the top two leaves on each stem weekly.

Plus, if it starts to flower, use some shears to remove the flower spikes. This will help stop the plant from entering dormancy, which typically happens after flowering.

Finally, if you notice the leaves are fading, that’s a common sign of either too little or too much light exposure. Leaves that droop or turn brown can also indicate that it’s not getting enough water or humidity; meanwhile, yellowing leaves can point to over-watering.

Remember that the polka dot plant thrives in bright, indirect light. Adjusting its placement in your home, as well as tweaking humidity levels and watering frequency, can bring this variety back.

