She Destroyed Her Marriage By Giving Her In-Laws Awful Christmas Presents, And She’s Not Sorry

When people cannot treat you with kindness or respect, there’s only so much you can take before you finally stand up for yourself.

Back in 2018, this 31-year-old woman met her husband, who is two years older than her. Now, as soon as she met her in-laws, they made it obvious that they hated her.

Her husband reassured her that they were coming across as rough but that, in time, they would absolutely come to adore her.

To prove to you how wicked her in-laws are, one night, she went to their house for dinner and presented her mother-in-law with a cake as a thank-you for the dinner invitation.

“…She took the plate over to the garbage bin, dumped it in, and handed me the plate back,” she explained.

“When I told my husband what she did, he confronted her, and all of a sudden, the crocodile tears started, and she claimed she grabbed the plate but didn’t get a good grip; I let go [too] quickly, and it fell to the floor, so, of course, it had to be thrown away. My SIL “confirmed” that was what happened.”

Her husband has his own business, and his family was quick to begin accusing her of being a gold-digger. They also made her sign a prenup, not that she minded, as she never envisioned her in-laws driving a wedge between her and her husband.

She thought signing that piece of paper would finally help her in-laws to change their tune and show her some respect.

But she was sadly wrong, and then her husband’s business crashed and burned amid the pandemic. They had to survive on the money they had each saved up trying to revive his business. She then wasn’t interested in going into debt, so her husband had no choice but to close his company.

“In 2022, he was suffering from really bad depression because he lost his business and couldn’t find new work. He suggested we move to his hometown, closer to his family, so he had a larger support network. Against my best judgment, we did,” she added.

“He wanted to only work part-time while he tried to restart his business, so I became the main breadwinner. And as with most wives, I became the person in charge of buying gifts.”

“Stupid ol’ me thought buying them thoughtful, expensive gifts would finally make them see I wanted to be accepted by them.”

Her in-laws purchased gifts under the guise that they were for her and her husband, too, but they were simply for her husband to enjoy.

She was forced to spend every holiday with her in-laws, and she saw them monthly for family dinners. A year into being with her husband, it dawned on her that if she attempted to add to a discussion, the room would fall silent. So she quit speaking any time she had to be around these terrible people.

This past Christmas, she was ultimately uninvited to Christmas Eve dinner and the lunch on Christmas Day, as her in-laws mentioned she wrecks their whole mood.

She told her husband that it was perfectly alright for them to go their separate ways for the holiday, and surprisingly, her husband picked his family over her.

“I was livid and so disappointed in him. That was the moment I knew my marriage was over,” she said. “So I returned the presents I had bought for his family.”

“In their place, I got one pair of novelty business socks for FIL, a supermarket brand bottle of shampoo for MIL, the nastiest perfume I could find at the dollar store for SIL. The most expensive gift was a large rawhide bone for BIL and his wife’s chihuahua (too big for it to get its jaw around, rendering it useless).”

“I saved about $600 to put on a deposit for a new apartment. My husband came home from Christmas lunch telling me I humiliated him and embarrassed him in front of his family. I asked him why would he think I’d buy nice gifts for people who clearly don’t like me and don’t want me around?”

One week ago, she gave her husband divorce papers. The awful Christmas presents were what destroyed her marriage, she can admit, and she’s not sorry about it.

Oh, and her husband should have been a millionaire according to their prenup, but since he’s penniless, he is not entitled to her savings or any sort of alimony.

That’s lucky for her, and unfortunately for him, he doesn’t have a dime to spend on rent or his car insurance, but that’s not something she needs to worry about.

“Some of my friends and family [are] on my side and proud that I went out in a blaze of glory. Others are telling me I was being way too petty, which isn’t really like me,” she concluded.

She’s left wondering if you think she was a jerk with how she handled her in-laws and her husband. What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

