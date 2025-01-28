She Went Home With A Guy And Was Greeted By A Possum Who Crawled Through A Hole In His House

Lorna - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Mothers love to meddle in their children’s lives—it’s just in their nature. They are always convinced they know what’s best, whether it’s how to make the perfect casserole or who you should date.

So, when one mom met a “nice young man” at a bar, she didn’t waste a second setting him up with her daughter.

TikToker @idoyallhair was the daughter in question, and she decided to go on this blind date against her better judgment.

When they met up, she noted that he seemed like a cool guy. They played a game of pool together and had a good time. After their first date, they hung out a couple of more times.

One night, she decided to go back to his place with him. He lived in a single-wide mobile home, which did not bother her at all.

The problem was what was inside the mobile home. So, they went inside, sat down, and had a drink or two. At one point, he got up to grab another drink.

She was just sitting there when she noticed a possum approaching her. She excitedly asked him if he owned a pet possum, but he replied that he did not. There was an enormous hole in the side of his trailer, which explained how the possum got in.

Even though wild critters were having the run of the place, she did not leave. They continued to drink and talk. She found out that he had an obsession with feet, but that still wasn’t enough to make her leave. She decided to spend the night because she was drunk.

The trailer was super dark, so she couldn’t really see what his room looked like. In the morning, she opened her eyes and looked around the room for the first time.

Lorna – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The walls were covered with small shelves that held high-heeled shoes. Each one was size 13 and had matching nail polishes next to them. There were about 20 shoes in all.

Finally, she took that as her cue to leave, fearing that he would want to saw off her feet and keep them. That experience taught her an important lesson: never let her mother set her up on dates.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan