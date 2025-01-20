How To Care For A Pothos, Which Is Native To Tropical Forests, Yet Hardy As A Houseplant

Nanniie_iiuu - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Cascading vines and vibrant leaves, potentially variegated with hues of yellow, white, or pale green, are what make pothos a stunning addition to any space.

Native to the tropical forests of the Solomon Islands, it’s known for adaptability and rapid growth. It can be trained to climb vertical supports, drape elegantly from hanging baskets, or simply trail from a windowsill, transforming your home into a true oasis.

The best part? This hardy houseplant is one of the easiest to care for and even doubles as a natural air purifier, helping to remove toxins like formaldehyde.

If you’re ready to nurture your first pothos, here’s exactly how to care for it.

How To Care For Pothos

This variety thrives in warm conditions, so temperatures should be kept above 50°F, but an ideal range is between 65°F and 75°F. And even though they flourish in humid environments, pothos can still adjust to drier air if needed.

To help maintain higher humidity in your home, you can always put your pothos in a moist area, such as your bathroom, or cluster it with more tropical plants to naturally create a more humid atmosphere.

Next, pothos are pretty easygoing when it comes to soil and do well in regular potting mix as long as it drains easily and doesn’t stay too damp. They can handle chunkier mixes, too, and prefer a soil pH between 6.1 and 6.8, which is slightly acidic to neutral.

These plants don’t require much fertilizer, either, but they appreciate a little boost during their active growing season. You can use a balanced houseplant fertilizer once a month in the spring and summer. Then, during the winter, skip feeding when growth slows down.

Jonny Forsey – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

As for light, pothos are versatile and can grow in anything from low-light spaces to areas lit by fluorescent bulbs. But, when grown indoors, keep in mind that they do best in bright, indirect light.

If you notice variegated varieties starting to lose their patterns or turn solid green, that’s a sign they need more light. Moving them to a brighter spot is often enough to bring the variegation back.

On the other hand, if your plant’s leaves look washed out or pale, it’s likely getting too much direct sunlight.

You will have to water pothos every one to two weeks and adjust the frequency based on the season. More water is required during the spring and summer, while less is needed in winter.

You should allow the soil to dry out before giving your plant a drink in order to prevent root rot. Other signs of over-watering may include black spots on the leaves or the plant suddenly wilting.

Nanniie_iiuu – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Conversely, when pothos need water, they will begin to droop or have brown, dry foliage edges. Be sure to give it a drink before the leaves shrivel since prolonged dryness can cause the plant to drop leaves.

Finally, this variety can sometimes become leggy or sparse because it grows quickly. Occasional pruning can help it maintain a fuller shape. These trims should be done during the growing season, as the plant is more active.

All you need is clean and sharp pruners. To make your pothos bushier, cut just below a node near the base of the plant and leave at least two leaf nodes on the vine. Or, if your plant is getting too leggy, trim back a vine’s growing tip to the length you prefer.

