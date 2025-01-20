Allow Mel Robbins To Tell You Why You Should Let People Gossip About You

gstockstudio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One of my friends first told me about Mel Robbins over the summer, and I have been a big fan of her ever since.

Mel is a former lawyer, a self-help author, and an award-winning podcast host. She’s honest, she’s insightful, and she’s hard not to love!

Earlier this month, she appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, where she dove right into why you should let people gossip about you. That’s right: you should (not shouldn’t), in case you thought you misread that.

I don’t think anyone can sit here and say they’ve been immune from gossip over the course of their lifetime because it comes with the territory of merely existing, so what Mel has to say is a great message.

It’s easy to allow the words of other people to hurt you, no matter how hard you try to prevent that from happening, and Mel’s words will certainly make you feel better if you’ve found yourself spiraling lately over someone gossiping about you.

Mel jumps right in by saying you should always let people gossip about you because there’s nothing you can do to control what they have to say. Jay adds that it will happen regardless, and Mel agrees.

“If you can’t control it, why on earth would you allow any time or energy to be wasted?” Mel wondered in a video clip of the podcast that was later shared on her TikTok account, @melrobbins.

“It’s an act of self-torture. So let them gossip. And when you say that, it’s a relief because you actually acknowledge the thing that you’ve been afraid of, and it’s like you’re allowing it without allowing it.”

“But then don’t forget you have power. Let me remind myself that I get to choose what I think about myself. I get to decide what I do and what I don’t do, whether I respond or not, and who I spend time with.”

By then making yourself crazy over the gossip, you’re doing nothing but wasting your own precious time and energy.

Mel points out that people who gossip about you aren’t your friends, and it’s not worth it to chase after people who have such a low opinion of you.

Realizing this and the power you have over who you choose to be around forces you to acknowledge that you should never keep trying to have relationships with people who can’t treat you the right way.

“And you recognize that the power here is in just letting people be,” Mel continued.

“And when you let people be, your relationships get better because people reveal who they are and where you stand, and then you get to choose how much time you spend or not.”

What do you think about Mel’s message?

