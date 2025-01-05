How To Make The OG Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries At Home, Since They Just Changed The Recipe

We’re only five days into 2025, and I have some sad news for you: Chick-fil-A changed their Waffle Potato Fries recipe, and people are beside themselves over it.

Nobody really seems to think the new recipe has improved upon the fries, which were pretty perfect the way they were anyway.

The company made the announcement via its website, saying, “We know Chick-fil-A fans love our Waffle Potato Fries.”

“We recently made a slight adjustment to our Waffle Potato Fries recipe, which offers the same great taste while also making our Waffle Potato Fries stay crispier, longer.”

Apparently, the new recipe does not contain nine of the major allergens, but it does now have pea starch.

If you’re looking for a way to make the OG Waffle Potato Fries since you will no longer be able to get them in stores anymore, here’s how you can whip them up at home.

The only piece of not-so-run-of-the-mill kitchen equipment you will need is a mandolin cutter to get that signature waffle fry shape.

I’m also going to show you how to do this the quick way with your air fryer or the long way by actually frying up these fries.

Both will get you excellent fries, so choose your own adventure below!

Ingredients Russet potatoes

Salt

Vegetable oil or Pam

White vinegar

First off, wash and dry your potatoes, and slice them on your mandolin using even pressure so you achieve a uniform thickness.

Make an ice bath and dump your potato fries in there for 25 minutes to help achieve maximum crunch. When they’re done in the bath, drain them well, and if you’re not going to use your air fryer, pat any excess water off with paper towels.

Now, if you’re going the air fryer route, there’s no need to dry off your fries since you’re going to place them in a boiling pot of water with a dash of white vinegar added. Boil your fries for four minutes, drain them, then dry them off with paper towels.

From there, place the fries in your air fryer, spray them with Pam, sprinkle them with salt, and let them cook at 390 for 12 minutes. Then, pull them out and enjoy when they’re cooled off.

If you want to fry the fries yourself, go straight from patting the fries dry (skip the boiling water part) to placing the fries in a generous amount of vegetable oil in a pan set to medium-high heat. By generous, I mean they should be able to swim in there.

Once you hear the oil talking away, that’s when you want to put your fries in. Leave the fries in the oil for four minutes, then pull them out and place them on paper towels to get rid of the extra oil. Sprinkle them with salt, and you’re done! Make sure to wait until they’re cool to eat them.