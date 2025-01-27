She Cried After Getting Her Ex’s Mom Fired From Her Daycare Job

This 24-year-old girl’s ex-boyfriend’s mom had a job working at the daycare facility where she took her son. She ended up filing a complaint against her ex’s mom after this woman began giving her ex too many details about her personal life.

She is dating an amazing man, and it bothered her that her ex’s mom felt the need to go back to her ex with as much information as possible. Her ex is the father of her son, by the way, and her personal life is none of his business.

“She would follow me out to my car if I didn’t let her see her grandchild (because she started making me uncomfortable),” she explained.

“Then I started noticing how she was signing off any of my son’s accident reports from the daycare as if she was the guardian of my child.”

“She has been out to get me since she found out I was pregnant, but taking it this far? Definitely out of the question, so I brought it up to her superiors to just leave me alone; I got tired of feeling panicked every time I had to pick up or drop off my child there.”

Well, it then came out that her ex’s mom was forging even more documents as if she was her child’s guardian – not just the accident reports.

Her ex’s mom was caught snapping photos of confidential paperwork and swiping the daycare’s security camera footage.

Her ex’s mom was ultimately fired, and the daycare’s IT department wiped all that information off of her phone. It wasn’t her intention to cause this woman to lose her job; she just wanted to make her back off.

She feels awful since her ex’s mom has two kids at home, and she has to financially support them. However, after her ex’s mom also confessed to reporting her to DHS nonstop, that certainly made her feel less bad about what went down.

Luckily, she doesn’t have to be concerned, as DHS has found no valid claims proving she’s an unfit parent like her ex’s mom was trying to make her out to be.

“I won’t lie, I cried after I heard she got fired, but then I realized all of the crappy behavior she exhibited behind my back!” she exclaimed.

“I found out my neighbor worked at my kiddo’s daycare, and she told me how much this woman was talking badly about me behind my back, telling everyone at my kid’s daycare, “She’s a Horrible mother!” and “I hope to be able to take her son from her soon!” all that to say, I definitely didn’t feel bad anymore!”

