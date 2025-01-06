She Gave Up Her Career As A Teacher To Pursue Her Dream Of Creating A Sanctuary For Unadoptable Cats

28-year-old Haley Andrews gave up her career as a teacher to pursue her dream of creating a sanctuary for unadoptable cats.

Haley actually taught high school full-time for three years, but then it dawned on her that she had to make a choice: keep teaching, which absolutely was a passion for her, or dedicate her life to animal welfare – namely, rescuing cats.

Haley now runs Tiny Tim’s Tiny Foster Family, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to rescuing cats, but she wants to be able to move back to where she’s from in the Midwest and open up a sanctuary for the cats that are deemed unadoptable by society.

Haley wants to be able to accomplish building this sanctuary within the next two years, which will be all about providing feral and senior cats with a home, as those are the cats that are always overlooked by people wanting to adopt a feline companion.

“I started my animal welfare journey right out of high school around 2014 when I began working at my local rural shelter in Illinois,” Haley explained on a GoFundMe page.

“From there, I began fostering, and I have since raised over 250 kittens and cats in my own home, working with various organizations all across the USA (and even some as far as Japan), trying my best to do good as needed for animals who need our help.”

“I’ve fundraised for lifesaving technology like incubators and oxygen machines; I’ve ran charity art shows and auctions with over 15,000 dollars being donated to non-profit animal welfare organizations, and I’ve truly devoted my life to this cause.”

Haley has reached out to builders to get a quote on what her facility will cost to build, and if she can raise $30,000, she should be able to pull it off.

That money will go to creating a big pole barn with everything inside she needs to house the cats. Haley is hoping that if she starts raising money for the sanctuary now, she will be ready to launch within her two-year window.

Haley already heads a successful non-profit, and she says she has the determination and skill set to see her sanctuary dreams come to reality: she just needs fellow cat lovers to give her a little help!

You can check out Haley’s GoFundMe here and her Facebook group for Tiny Tim’s Tiny Foster Family here.