She Made Her Sister Cry During Her Proposal After Calling Her Out For Forcing Her Boyfriend To Get Down On One Knee

New Africa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s certainly normal for couples to discuss getting engaged, and setting a timeframe for that goal isn’t unusual. But to literally force your significant other to propose to you? Now, that is odd.

This 20-year-old girl went home to spend Christmas with her family, and then her 26-year-old sister Kaylee got proposed to in front of the whole family.

While they were having Christmas dinner at her grandma’s home, Kaylee’s 28-year-old boyfriend Jake got down on one knee with all of their loved ones present.

Her family members began clapping, crying, and freaking out over the good news. While everything appeared to be amazing, she knew it was hardly a picture-perfect moment.

“Two days before the proposal, Jake came to me freaking out. Turns out, Kaylee gave him an ultimatum: propose by the end of the year, or she’d leave him,” she explained.

“She even bought her own ring and handed it to him, telling him to use it. Jake wasn’t ready and clearly felt trapped. I told him it sounded super messed up, but he said he didn’t know what else to do.”

“At dinner, Jake got on one knee, and Kaylee acted totally shocked. She kept going on about how “surprised” she was, and I couldn’t hold it in. I said, “Surprised? You literally forced him and gave him the ring.”

A look of relief washed over Jake’s face, but Kaylee started sobbing and ran out of the room. Her whole family has since accused her of wrecking Kaylee’s special moment.

Jake then said thank you to her when they were alone for calling Kaylee out, but Kaylee is refusing to talk to her.

Her mom said she humiliated Kaylee in front of a crowd, so her mom thinks she should have stayed out of it all.

Since there are so many mixed opinions floating around regarding what she did, she’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to destroy Kaylee’s proposal by letting everyone know the truth behind the moment.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read