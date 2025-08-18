His Wife Wants An Open Marriage, So He’s Ready To Divorce Her

After nearly two decades of marriage, you’d think a couple would be on the same page about what they want out of life together.

But for one man, his wife’s sudden push for an open marriage has left him questioning everything. What started as just a curiosity has turned into her wanting solo experiences with other people, leaving him to wonder if their bond is strong enough to survive this shift, or if it’s time to walk away.

Sixteen years ago, this man married his wife, and throughout the last year, she has expressed an interest in opening up their marriage.

The first time she brought it up, she promised she was only curious about it from an intellectual standpoint, whatever that means.

However, his wife is now confident that an open marriage will only make their bond even better. He asked his wife to elaborate on how she thought that would come to be, but it only made him more confused.

“But when I ask her to explain that, she also insists that our relationship is great, we have fun together, share the same values, enjoy raising our kids together, like to travel, have a good [romantic] life; she’s even said she has everything she needs,” he said.

“I have explained that I am not interested in opening our marriage. I’m not against poly per se, but we’ve been together for 19 years. I can’t imagine changing that foundation.”

In time, he’s come around to his wife’s desires, and he recently told her that he would be open to going on vacation and doing something together with another couple.

His wife shut him down, though, and mentioned doing something alone, because she wants to have a totally ‘separate experience’ that does not involve him.

Kind of strange, right? Well, it gets more peculiar.

“Her idea is to travel solo and do what she wants and then come back and tell me all about it. I just have been feeling like we are on very different pages,” he continued.

“I’m debating just telling her to go and do what she wants for a week and we’ll see how that goes just so I can know for certain I’m not interested (I also doubt she would be content with just one week) or to just end the marriage and she can be free to do as she pleases and I can heal and hopefully at some point find someone I’m more aligned with.”

What do you think he should do? Divorce her or go along with her plan?

