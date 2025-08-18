Her Terminally Ill Dad Assaulted Her For Trying To Adopt Her Siblings, And She’s Not Dropping The Charges Against Him

Family loyalty can be complicated, but what happens when “he’s your dad” collides with the reality of years of abuse?

She’s been fighting to protect her younger siblings after they were removed from their father’s care. But when her dad turned violent against her for trying to gain custody, and relatives begged her to drop the charges because he’s terminally ill, she was left wondering if standing her ground makes her heartless, or if it’s the only way to finally break the cycle.

Back when this woman was just 16, she left her house due to how abusive her mom and dad were. After she hightailed it out of there, her parents went on to have four more children together.

Her youngest siblings are now eight, six, and four-months-old. Her mom ended up passing away weeks following the birth of the baby, and her dad wasted no time marrying his affair partner.

“After my mom died, I took care of the kids, visiting three times a day and buying their essentials. Since they wouldn’t even feed them,” she explained.

“Leaving them by themselves all the time. I asked for custody of the baby, and my dad agreed verbally, but never signed anything.”

“CPS recently removed all three due to abuse and neglect, including my dad’s 14-year-old stepson abusing my 8-year-old brother. My dad caught him, and instead of protecting my brother, he beat him brutally.”

She is in the process of battling CPS for custody of her siblings, but CPS is refusing to place the kids with her until she gets a home of her own.

So, she’s been juggling various jobs, selling art, and dog sitting on top of it all to make enough money to get her own apartment, and her dad is aware of all this.

Prior to their latest court date, her dad requested a meeting with her, which she agreed to. But her dad wasn’t interested in having a conversation; he only said that to lure her into seeing him face-to-face.

When she met up with her dad, he literally attached her. She has bruises from what he did, and before he stopped his tirade, he insisted she had to quit going up against him for custody of the kids.

“While I was with him, my car was broken into, three windows smashed, and a tire flattened. Police say it may be unrelated, but I believe he did it to put a strain on my finances and delay my move,” she added.

“I pressed charges. Now my stepmother and grandmother want me to drop them because he has BPD and is dying. I told them I hope he dies.”

“I told two of my close friends about this, and they both reacted the same way. They said he is my father and he is old, and that once I get the kids, I should cut communication but drop the charges, as he would not survive in jail even a few months, and asked if I want to have that on my conscience.”

Her dad has a degenerative disease, by the way, and that is why he is terminally ill. She doesn’t see how she’s a jerk for refusing to drop the charges against her dad, but she’s curious if you think she is.

What’s your opinion on this situation?

