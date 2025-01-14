She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Made Weird Sounds When She Kissed Him, Then Wanted To Know How Many Points He Received For Being A Good Boy

BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

At the beginning of 2023, TikToker Cheyenne (@theriseofchey) had just gotten out of a seven-year relationship. After that relationship, she went on her first date in a while with a guy she met on a dating app. He was 34-years-old, which made him about nine and a half years older than her.

He seemed sweet and like he had his life together. He drove an hour to Orlando to meet up with her, and they went to a karaoke bar, a spot he picked out.

The date was going great, and she wasn’t sensing any red flags. Toward the end of the date, he suggested that they drive around the area and stop at a few more places, to which she agreed.

They returned to the original bar at the end of the night. While they were still in his car, he leaned in to give her a peck on the lips. When they kissed, he unleashed a high-pitched moan.

She pulled away in confusion, thinking that it was just a fluke or maybe she was hallucinating sounds. But when they kissed a second time, sure enough, he moaned again. It was an even higher-pitched moan than the one before.

Then, he looked her in the eye and asked if he had been a good boy. Unsure, Cheyenne responded that he had been.

He proceeded to ask how many “good boy points” he received. She uttered the random number of 10. At that point, she was thoroughly creeped out and convinced that he could be a murderer or worse.

He tried to go in for yet another kiss, but she dodged it and told him she really needed to go home since it was three in the morning. She had to work at seven, although, of course, she did not specify that her shift started at seven p.m.

Cheyenne gave him a quick hug and ran across the parking lot to her car. It was the most unpleasant reintroduction to the dating world.

BGStock72 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Luckily, things have gone uphill for her since then, but that experience will go down as the weirdest, most scarring date in her book!

@theriseofchey since tt is going away time to share this story that’s been chilling in my drafts. def not one to kiss and tell but the legend of good boy must live on #hinge #storytime #datingstorytime ? original sound – Chey ?