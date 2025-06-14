Her Ex Ghosted A Girl By Joining The Military

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Breakups are tough, and there are many ways to mess them up. Some people will break up with their significant other over text, others will handle it the old-fashioned way by scheduling the oh-so dreaded “talk,” and some will apparently sign up for boot camp and become a soldier just to avoid confrontation altogether.

One time, Chandler Lovelle’s (@chandlerlovelle) now ex-boyfriend told her about how he ghosted one of his former girlfriends in the most extreme way possible: by literally joining the military. This girlfriend came years before Chandler.

At the time, he wanted to break up with his girlfriend, but he was too afraid to do it. So, instead, he decided to join the military and disappeared into basic training.

He wasn’t allowed to have a phone while he was at military school, so they wouldn’t be able to contact each other.

His girlfriend wrote letters to him all summer. Eventually, she got the hint and ended things with him because he wasn’t responding.

After that, he still had to commit to being in the military. It’s wild to think that someone would adopt a whole new lifestyle just to dodge a breakup.

This story taps into a much bigger trend of how people will go to great lengths to avoid conflict. To escape dealing with an emotional scene, they might ghost mid-relationship or even start fights to push the other person into breaking up with them.

Emotional immaturity and conflict avoidance seem to be more frequent among men. Instead of setting boundaries or having hard conversations where they can express their feelings, they pull ridiculous stunts, such as the one that Chandler’s ex pulled.

At the end of the day, steering clear of a difficult conversation might feel easier at the moment, but the consequences can be way more complicated and long-lasting than simply ripping off the Band-Aid.

Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

So, the next time your partner tells you they need space, make sure they’re not packing up for military school and planning on stringing you along for months. As Chandler’s ex proved, some people will stop at nothing to avoid taking accountability.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan