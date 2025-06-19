He Tried To Kiss A Girl On A Date, But She Laughed And Made Fun Of Him For It

  |  
Jun 19, 2025
Follow Us
Pretty blonde woman blows passionate kiss into camera, expresses her love, isolated over pink background. Adorable young female model makes air kiss. People, body language and beauty concept
wayhome.studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some dates are just so awkward that you have no choice but to fake a trip to the emergency room just to escape.

TikToker Colton Connelly (@colton_connelly) is sharing his unforgettable dating disaster. One time, he went on a date with a girl, and it all started innocently enough.

After the date, they went back to his place to watch a movie. About 15 to 20 minutes into the movie, he tried to kiss her. And that’s when things took a sharp left turn.

Instead of a sweet moment, he got completely swerved. Not only did she dodge his kiss, but then she laughed and made fun of him for it right there on his own couch.

So, he proceeded to secretly text his roommate to come up with an excuse to end the date. About five minutes later, his roommate called him, saying that he just broke his ankle playing basketball and needed Colton to take him to the hospital right away.

Sometimes, rejection stings so much to the point that a botched attempt at a kiss will make you fake a medical emergency just to save face.

Colton regrets trying to make a move, and the only reason he made her leave was because he was so embarrassed.

In the comments section, several TikTok users were divided. Some defended him for his smooth exit strategy, while others criticized him for failing to see the more extreme struggles that women face when dating.

“Men’s ‘worst first dates’ tend to be mild embarrassment. Women’s is genuine danger. It makes me so frustrated,” pointed out one user.

Pretty blonde woman blows passionate kiss into camera, expresses her love, isolated over pink background. Adorable young female model makes air kiss. People, body language and beauty concept
wayhome.studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“So, as soon as she didn’t engage with you, you deemed it a bad date and needed to find an escape. She deserves better, lol,” wrote another.

“All y’all acting like he did something horrible for just trying to kiss on the first date need to log off, like seriously chronically, online. Plenty of women do the same,” stated a third.

“I mean, she went back to your place. Nothing wrong with saying no, but is it so inconceivable that someone would want to kiss in that moment?” added someone else.

@colton_connelly

Still embarrassed by this #worstfirstdate #firstdate #firstdates

? original sound – Colton Connelly
By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan

More About:

More from Romance:

A Guy Invited Another Girl To Their Date And Left In The Middle Of It
June 17, 2025

A Guy Invited Another Girl To Their Date And Left In The Middle Of It

By 

She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Got Upset She Was Going On Vacation With Other Guys
June 16, 2025

She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Got Upset She Was Going On Vacation With Other Guys

By 

She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Kept Saying She Reminded Him Of His Ex
June 15, 2025

She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Kept Saying She Reminded Him Of His Ex

By 

Her Ex Ghosted A Girl By Joining The Military
June 14, 2025

Her Ex Ghosted A Girl By Joining The Military

By 

She Acted Like A Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Because She Was Still In Love With Him After They Broke Up
June 14, 2025

She Acted Like A Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Because She Was Still In Love With Him After They Broke Up

By 

Her Best Friend And Boyfriend Hooked Up In Her House When She Wasn’t Home
June 14, 2025

Her Best Friend And Boyfriend Hooked Up In Her House When She Wasn’t Home

By 