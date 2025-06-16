She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Got Upset She Was Going On Vacation With Other Guys

Alexandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

As all modern dating tales go, TikToker Olivia (@probablyrunningerrandss) matched with this guy on a dating app. Unsurprisingly, they had a terrible first date. It wasn’t the worst she’s ever had, but it’s still pretty bad.

Before their date, he asked her what neighborhood she lived in so he could pick a restaurant nearby, which she thought was sweet. He ended up choosing one of her favorite places, which had a gorgeous rooftop view.

They ordered drinks and appetizers, and the conversation was going really well. She liked him a lot and was super attracted to him. But then, it was like a switch instantly flipped in the middle of their date.

Halfway through the date, he asked what her plans were for the rest of the summer. She told him that she would be going to Europe with her best friend for a month and a half.

They planned to visit Italy and Spain. Right away, his mood seemed to sour. He asked if her best friend was a girl, and Olivia informed him that she was.

When Olivia revealed that they would possibly be meeting up with a group of friends in Spain, he immediately asked if there were any guys in the group.

She explained that they might hang out with a friend from high school named Ben and his group of friends.

Her date told her that he didn’t feel comfortable with this if they were going to keep seeing each other. After the date ended, he sent her a text, reiterating that he was not comfortable with her traveling abroad with other guys. Olivia was not comfortable with him being so controlling after just one date. So, clearly, they did not work out.

A year later, she ran into him at a bar. He approached her and asked how her trip was. He then pointed to a girl and told her that the girl was his girlfriend, as if he was trying to make Olivia feel bad for losing him. If anything, she was more than happy that she had managed to dodge a glaring red flag.

Several TikTok users shared similar bad dates they went on with guys who displayed controlling behavior almost right away.

“I had a guy try to tell me that I only needed to visit my female friend for two hours. She and I had plans to hang out for weeks. He and I had been on one date. We didn’t have another,” commented one user.

“I went on a lunch date with a guy who ‘broke up’ with me on that date when he asked if I had gone on other dates with other guys. Umm…yeah, it’s called dating, sir. And he was upset that I wasn’t monogamous with him,” wrote another.

“GIRL, so many guys I’ve gone on a date with have wanted me to cancel month-long road trips I’ve planned years in advance. They’re so insecure,” shared a third.

