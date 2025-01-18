She’s Ready To Divorce Her Husband After Finding Out That He Had A Child With His Ex, Since She Doesn’t Want To Play Stepmom

In December, this woman’s husband found out some shocking news from his own sister. Apparently, her husband’s ex, whom he hasn’t been with since 2012, gave birth to his daughter years ago, and he had no clue.

Her husband’s ex got a DNA test on the little girl and her husband’s family members came through on those results, and then her husband got a DNA test too, so there’s no doubt about paternity.

Now, her husband and his ex started dating when they were only teenagers. Her husband was absolutely in love with his ex and has referred to her as “the one that got away.”

Her husband stopped seeing his ex back in 2011, after a little rebound fling with her. They went their separate ways, his ex ended up pregnant, and she didn’t say anything.

Her husband then began dating her, and his daughter was born a year later. Her husband’s ex went on to marry a man who happily raised her little girl knowing he was not her biological father. Her husband’s ex’s spouse was the one to push her to tell the truth.

Her husband’s ex and his sister remained close friends, so her husband’s sister has known for years that he’s really the father of his ex’s child.

She and her husband have since gone on to have children together, and he’s stepped into the role of a stepdad to her oldest child from a previous relationship.

She’s so upset that her husband has a child with another woman than her that she’s ready to file for divorce over this.

“I cannot stand having her in my home or hearing about her. I cannot stand this mess. All I want is to have my family back, but not with his daughter,” she explained.

“She looks just like her mother, the only difference is the eyes. She has my husband’s eyes. I am so glad he is a stepdad to my oldest, but I cannot be a stepmom to his daughter. I know I’m probably going to get a lot of negative feedback and that’s fine. But this has been pushed on me. My husband won’t hear reason about my feelings.”

“…We just found out this December he has a daughter. When we got married, he had no other children than ours. This changed our life…When she is here I am not rude or mean to her. I do treat her nicely, I would never ever be mean to her or say anything mean. These are my own feelings that I have kept to myself. I didn’t get to choose to be a stepmom. If I was able to choose, I would feel differently. This is being forced on me.”

Do you think she sounds like a hypocrite, or do you understand why she wants to divorce her husband over his daughter?

You can read the original post below.

