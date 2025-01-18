She’s Showing You How To Make A Three-Course Valentine’s Day Dinner For Only $25, Because Love Doesn’t Have To Cost A Fortune

TikTok - @viviank.h - pictured above is Vivian's Valentine's Day dinner

Love doesn’t have to cost a fortune! This Valentine’s Day, skip the overpriced restaurants and underwhelming chocolate fountains. Instead, wow your sweetheart with a delicious homemade dinner that is affordable but still big on the romance.

TikToker Vivian (@viviank.h) is breaking down how to prepare a three-course Valentine’s Day dinner for two people that only cost her $25 to make.

Turn it into a candlelit feast punctuated with a few bouquets of fresh flowers to prove that you don’t have to empty out your wallet to make a grand gesture of love.

Bruschetta Ingredients:

1 baguette

1 Roma tomato

1 tablespoon of fresh basil

1 clove of garlic

1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon of olive oil

A pinch of salt and pepper

Parmesan

Spicy Vodka Rigatoni Ingredients:

1 small onion

4 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

6 ounces of tomato paste

1/2 cup of vodka

1 cup of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of butter

1/2 cup of parmesan

1/2 pound of rigatoni

Chocolate Mousse Ingredients:

1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon of powdered sugar

Strawberries

TikTok – @viviank.h – pictured above is Vivian’s Valentine’s Day dinner

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Directions:

Start with making the chocolate mousse, which is the easiest item on the menu. Melt the chocolate chips and a quarter cup of cream in the microwave. Whip the remaining three-quarters of the cream with powdered sugar until they are thoroughly combined.

Set aside a half cup of the whipped cream to use as a topping for the dessert. Fold the rest of it into the melted chocolate once it has cooled down.

Divide the mixture into two bowls and let them sit in the refrigerator for three to four hours, giving you plenty of time to make the rest of the meal. To serve, top it with a strawberry and the whipped cream.

Next, work on the appetizer, which is a very simple bruschetta. First, deseed and dice one tomato. Add the diced tomato to a bowl, along with chopped basil, grated garlic, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Slice a baguette and lightly toast them right before serving. Afterward, top the pieces of baguette with the tomato mixture. Finish it off with a sprinkling of parmesan.

Finally, make the main course: spicy vodka rigatoni. To do so, dice up an onion and sauté until softened. Add minced garlic and red pepper flakes, sautéing for an additional two minutes.

Then, add the tomato paste and caramelize it over medium heat until it turns into a deep red color. This will take about eight to 10 minutes.

Cook the rigatoni while the tomato paste is caramelizing. Deglaze the pan with vodka. Once it has evaporated, pour in the heavy cream and stir.

Incorporate the cooked pasta, along with some pasta water, into the sauce. Finish it off with butter and parmesan.

@viviank.h simply cannot afford to eat out in this economy & intimate dinners at home are so much more romantic??? Bruschetta Recipe -1 baguette, sliced -1 roma tomato, deseeded and diced -1tbs fresh basil, chopped -1 clove garlic, grated -1 tsp balsamic vinegar -1 tsp olive oil -pinch of S&P -parmesan for topping Spicy Vodka Rigatoni Recipe -1 small onion, diced -4 cloves garlic, minced -1 tsp red pepper flakes -6oz tomato paste -1/2 cup vodka (can sub w/ chicken stock) -1 cup heavy cream -2 tbs butter -1/2 cup parmesan -1/2lb rigatoni Saute onions until softened. Add minced garlic and red pepper flakes, saute additional 2 mins. Add tomato paste and caramelize over medium heat until a deep red colour is achieved, about 8-10 mins. While tomato paste is caramelizing, cook the rigatoni. Deglaze pan with vodka. Once vodka is evaporated, add heavy cream and stir. Add cooked pasta along with some pasta water to loosen suace. Finish with butter and parmesan. 3 Ingredient Chocolate Mousse -1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips -1 cup heavy whilping cream, divided -1 tbs powdered sugar Melt together chocolate chips and 1/4cup of cream over double boiler or in microwave. Whip remaining 3/4 cup of cream with powdered sugar until stiff peaks. Reserve 1/2 cup of the whipped cream for topping, and fold the rest into the cooled down melted chocolate. Divide into 2 bowls and let chill for 3-4 hours. To serve, top with reserved whipped cream and strawberry. #valentinesday #valentinesdaydinner #valentinesdaydateideas #gigihadidpasta #spicyrigatoni #chocolatemousse ? Sunday – HNNY

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan