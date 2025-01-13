This New Pill Can Help Your Dog Live Longer, And Who Wouldn’t Love To Buy More Time With Their Best Friend?

Donna White - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The majority of dog owners likely view their beloved dogs as more than just loyal companions. They are practically members of the family.

Sadly, dogs don’t live as long as humans. On average, they live for 10 to 13 years. But what if there was a way to give your dog a longer, healthier life?

A new anti-aging drug for dogs has just entered clinical trials and is expected to be released sometime soon. The drug is taken as a chewable daily pill and is designed to extend a dog’s life by at least one year.

Loyal, the U.S. biotech startup company based in San Francisco, is responsible for developing the pill and believes it could lead to similar medical treatments for humans.

“Finding out how to prevent canine age-related decline is a really strong proxy for doing the same with humans because dogs get similar age-related diseases and share our environments and habits in ways laboratory mice do not,” said Celine Halioua, the founder and CEO of Loyal.

Dogs have the same number of genes as humans. Previously, they have been used for human cancer research, Duchenne muscular dystrophy research, and more.

The new medication, which is called LOY-002, targets the metabolic process. It could help scientists further their understanding of the impact of human metabolism on aging and health.

“Metabolic changes that are age-related happen at the peak of adulthood,” said Carmen Castaneda Sceppa, the dean of Bouvé College of Health Sciences at Northeastern University.

“Starting around age 30, in terms of muscle mass, which is a very important tissue that contributes to metabolism and maintaining health in humans, we start to see that decline unless we are intentional about maintaining and growing muscle mass like exercise would do.”

Loyal has partnered with more than 50 independent veterinary clinics across the country to distribute the drug. More than 1,000 dogs above the age of 10 and weighing at least 14 pounds will participate in the study for the next four years. The first dog to participate in the trial was Boo, an 11-year-old whippet.

There is some skepticism surrounding the drug, as many factors can influence the aging process, such as diet, genetics, and level of physical activity.

The emotional and psychological well-being of the dogs and their owners, as well as potential side effects from the pill, should also be considered.

According to Loyal’s website, there is always the possibility of a side effect whenever your dog takes a medication.

If side effects do occur, owners will be provided with safety resources, access to a 24/7 hotline, and training on how to recognize side effects.

In our quest for longevity, our canine friends may be the ones to reveal the secret of how to slow down aging and live longer healthier lives.

“It’s by tapping into the unknown and asking questions and creating these challenges and opportunities that we advance science and discovery,” concluded Sceppa.