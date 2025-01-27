Turn Over A New Leaf With The Top Houseplant Trends For 2025

baranq - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The new year always represents the perfect time to turn a new leaf. But aside from decluttering and spring cleaning, there are other ways to refresh your life and your home.

More specifically, you can gear up for the warmer months by infusing your space with gorgeous greenery. But if you’re lacking some inspiration, don’t worry.

Whether you’re a brand-new plant parent or looking to spruce up your existing collection, here are the top houseplant trends for 2025, from low-maintenance varieties to colorful planters and vertical indoor gardens.

Terrariums & Tiny Plants

This year, terrariums are making a big comeback. These miniature, self-contained gardens are perfect for adding greenery to small spaces, like studio apartments or your home office, while keeping maintenance to a minimum.

You can use succulents to fill up an open terrarium or go more lush and tropical with a closed terrarium. Regardless, terrariums are a creative and eco-friendly way to bring more nature into your home.

At the same time, smaller plants are also set to rise in popularity. First of all, they’re living proof that even a little bit of greenery can have a large decor impact. Plus, they’re ideal for those living in tight quarters and can breathe new air into a petite space without making it feel cluttered.

Low-Maintenance Plants

Now, let’s be real: we all lead busy lives, and even if you’re insanely passionate about gardening, keeping up with complex plant care can still feel unrealistic amidst a hectic schedule. That’s why more and more people are seeking out low-maintenance houseplant options.

baranq – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Not sure where to start? No problem. Begin by growing some hardy varieties, such as snake plants, ZZ plants, and pothos, which are great choices for those spending less time at home.

Bold Planters

Plain pots are out, and colorful planters are in. By growing houseplants in bold containers, you can instantly add a more playful and happy vibe to your home.

However, this doesn’t mean you have to go out and buy brand-new pots. Instead, use your DIY skills to upgrade your existing collection. Get crafty and use anything from stencils to spray paint to transform your plain containers.

Not only is this more sustainable, but it even lets you leave your own personal mark on your display.

Vertical Indoor Gardens

Next up is vertical gardening, a technique that can help you make the most out of your space. All you have to do is hang climbing or trailing plants on an empty wall. With a bit of time and patience, this once-barren area will become a striking statement piece.

You can start by using a pre-made living wall planter or simply hanging some trailing plants. Plus, select some air-purifying plants to make your brand-new decor piece as beneficial as it is beautiful.

Classics Are Here To Stay

Finally, even though there are plenty of new houseplant trends on the horizon, the classics will always remain in style.

Timeless favorites like monsteras, philodendrons, and ZZ plants are popular for a reason. They’re reliable and often serve as the backbone of your greenery collection.

The height and consistency of these plants help create a solid foundation for your display. Then, you can swap out seasonal plants while still maintaining a cohesive and balanced look.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek