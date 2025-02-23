He Refused To Pay For A Girl’s Expensive Dinner After She Admitted She Didn’t Want To Go On A Second Date With Him

phoenix021 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

There are so many opinions out there on who should pay when out on a first date. This man met a girl on a dating app, and yesterday evening, they had their first date.

They went out to dinner at a very upscale restaurant, and as they spent more time together, he believed they had a great connection.

Thinking that this was going so well, there had to be a second date in his future; he broached the subject after they were done eating their desserts.

He asked the girl if he could take her out on another date, and her response caught him off guard.

“She said she liked me, but she wanted to be honest and said there probably wouldn’t be a second date as she didn’t think we were compatible,” he explained.

“I actually really appreciated her honesty and thanked her for it. At the end of the date, I only paid for my portion. It was admittedly a really expensive bill, by far the most expensive dinner bill I have ever seen.”

“But I definitely would have paid for her portion if we went on a second date. After she paid for her portion, she said if I was only going to pay for my portion, I should have chosen a much less expensive restaurant.”

He responded that it was her fault for failing to understand the “dynamics” and that if the price was a concern, she should have suggested a different restaurant for their date.

He thinks that many men will not offer to foot the entire bill on a first date, especially if a girl they ask out says they will never be seeing them again.

But since the girl from last night had an issue with him refusing to pay for her pricey dinner, he’s left wondering if that was the wrong thing for him to do.

What do you think?

