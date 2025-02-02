All Of Her Money Was Stolen After Someone Pretended To Call Her From Her Bank, And Their Number Matched The One On The Back Of Her Card

TikTok - @.closetcrusader - pictured above is Courtney in her video

There are so many scary scams out there nowadays that it’s hard to keep up with being in the know about what else you need to protect yourself from.

Courtney, who goes by @.closetcrusader on TikTok had every penny to her name stolen from her after someone pretended to call her from her bank.

“All of my money was just stolen,” Courtney explained through tears in her video. “Today I was the victim of phone fraud – somebody called saying they were from my bank, from the fraud department of my credit card, that there were fraudulent charges on my card.”

The man on the other end of the line asked Courtney if she could help him verify if the charges on her card were correct, and as he told her more, Courtney said that those charges were absolutely not purchases she made.

Courtney never volunteered information to this man – he already had everything in front of him. The man reassured Courtney that he would help her get everything sorted out and would be canceling her card so no more charges could be fraudulently made.

What’s so wild is that this man could somehow already see Courtney’s transaction history before he even began speaking to her, and she has no clue how he got a hold of such sensitive information.

Courtney did not give this man passwords or any information that would allow him to get into her bank accounts. She only verified her date of birth, her address, and her name while on the phone with him.

Another strange detail is that the number this man called Courtney from was an exact match to the number on the back of her card.

“He just asked me for like normal verification questions and he was somehow able to access my account,” Courtney added.

TikTok – @.closetcrusader – pictured above is Courtney in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“And he wiped my checking and my savings clean. I reported it to BMO fraud, and I’m going to the police station now to report it as well. Just be so careful when people call you.”

Hopefully, Courtney’s bank will be able to get her money back, but it’s not yet clear if that’s going to be possible for her.

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski