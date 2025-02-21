Another Mom Yelled At Her When She Refused To Let Her Come In Her House Over Her Criminal Record

This 27-year-old woman and her 28-year-old husband have a son who just began kindergarten last fall, and he’s five-years-old.

Her son’s new best friend is Sam, and her son has been requesting that Sam visit their house for a playdate. She agreed and gave her son a note to pass along to Sam’s mom with her name and number on it.

Sam’s mom then sent her a friend request on social media and she could quickly tell that this woman is on something and potentially has problems with her mental health. She has a job in the healthcare industry, so it’s easy for her to spot the signs of this.

“Out of curiosity I looked up her name in our county’s jail view record, and yup, long history,” she explained.

Sam’s mom has been arrested for fraud, possession, obstruction of justice, battery, and theft, so she’s got quite a criminal record.

She didn’t want to punish Sam for his mom not being the best person, but when Sam’s mom said her son could go to their house to play, she didn’t let that happen.

She pretended that she was too domineering since she only had one kid in an effort not to be offensive to Sam’s mom.

Sam’s mom laughed it off and said after she had more kids she wouldn’t feel that way (Sam’s mom has five children) and said Sam could come to their house instead. They did talk about the park, but it’s freezing where they live, so that was ultimately not an option.

Last Sunday, Sam came to her house, and she told Sam’s mom she could stop by in a couple of hours to get her son. She offered to feed Sam lunch, but then Sam’s mom said she wanted to stay too for the playdate.

She did not want this woman in her home, so she lied and stated that she had a headache and wasn’t up to hanging out.

“She insisted that it would be great for us to get to know each other,” she added. “Since the boys were out of earshot, already in the playroom. I stepped outside and quietly told her that I had looked up her criminal record, and I just don’t feel comfortable having someone in my home with theft charges and an obvious drug problem.”

“I said if that’s a problem, we could just meet at the park from then on, but the boys get along, so I hope it’s not a problem. I admit I was maybe a bit harsh and to the point.”



“She kind of yelled at me and said I think that I’m better than her, which maybe I do, and that I don’t know anything. She stormed off, her son still in the house. I checked with the kids to make sure they didn’t hear anything.”

Sam’s mom returned later to get Sam, and she simply stayed in her car and honked for Sam to come out. Her husband believes she was mean to Sam’s mom and said she should have let this woman come in, yet watched her every move.

She doesn’t want anyone in her home whom she should have to babysit like that, and she was concerned that given this woman’s history, she would end up stealing from them during the playdate.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to refuse to let Sam’s mom into her home.

