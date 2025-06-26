She’s Angry That Her Brother And His Wife Want To Steal Her Baby Name

kurapatka - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Do you think it’s fair to claim a baby name for yourself and prevent anyone else from using the name? This 27-year-old woman is currently pregnant with her firstborn, and she’s having a girl.

Back when she was 12, she picked out the name Eliana to one day name her future child, and there’s a lot of meaning behind the choice.

“It’s from a book my mom read to me when she was going through chemo. She died a few years later, and that name stuck as a way to remember her,” she explained.

“Everyone in my family knows this is ‘my name.’ My brother (30M) and his wife just found out they’re having a girl. At dinner a few nights ago, his wife casually says, ‘We decided on a name, Eliana. It just felt right.'”

“I froze. I reminded them that I’ve had that name picked out for years. My brother brushed it off and said, ‘Yeah, but we’re having our daughter first, so it’s fair game.'”

She reminded her brother and his wife that she was going to use the name regardless, as she had been thinking about it for years.

She informed her brother and his wife that they were being super rude for wanting to swipe her baby name, and his wife responded that she was gatekeeping the name while wrecking their happiness.

This issue has caused quite a divide in their family. Some of their loved ones feel that she’s being petty, since baby names are fair game.

Other members of their family, like her dad, believe her brother and his wife are breaking a boundary by wanting to use the name Eliana, knowing she was planning on naming her future daughter that.

“[Am I the jerk] for still using the name even though they announced it first?” she wondered.

You can read the original post below.

