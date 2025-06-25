His Wife Wants Him To Get The Boy Who Kissed Their Daughter At Camp Punished

Yesterday, when this man’s wife picked their 11-year-old daughter up from camp, she was in tears and obviously upset about something.

He and his wife questioned their daughter about what had occurred at camp that day to make her cry, and she mentioned that a boy kissed her on the mouth.

Initially, he was livid, but as he and his wife kept on asking questions, they received the full picture, and this boy was not in the wrong in his opinion.

“Apparently, while they were waiting to be picked up, she and this boy were joking around, playfully teasing and name-calling like kids do,” he explained.

“At one point, the boy said something like, ‘Stop playing before I kiss you,’ and my daughter replied, ‘Do it.’ He kissed her, and she immediately got upset and started crying. She said she didn’t think he’d actually follow through and felt uncomfortable afterward.”

“My wife was extremely upset and immediately began preparing to meet with the camp director and the boy’s parents to discuss consequences for him. She described the boy’s actions as intentional and inappropriate, and she took steps to initiate formal action.”

Now, he’s not jumping in with his wife and going after this boy. He thinks their daughter is just as at fault as the boy is, as they are just kids who don’t understand boundaries at all.

While that’s not an excuse, punishing the boy isn’t a fair way to approach the situation. He pulled their daughter aside and spoke to her alone, outlining what it means to give consent, how to enforce boundaries, and pointing out that teasing people can often result in distressing things.

Their daughter did feel validated in the end, and like he was supportive of her. Next, he went to the camp and said that no adults should have allowed 11-year-olds to go without supervision.

He wants to make sure the camp employees provide more oversight of the kids, as that is the most helpful solution.

“My wife accused me of downplaying the situation and failing to stand up for our daughter. But I don’t believe it helps anyone to confront another set of parents over a situation that involved two kids testing boundaries in an unmonitored space. I took deliberate action to handle things calmly and through education rather than escalation,” he concluded.

