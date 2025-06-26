She Fell In Love With A Coworker, And Her Fiancé Is Begging Her Not To Leave Him

deagreez - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last five years, this woman has been with her fiancé. They actually met right as the pandemic kicked off, so they wound up quaranting together, and ever since, they have been glued to each other’s hip.

As the saying goes, “opposites attract,” and that’s the case in their relationship: they couldn’t be more different.

She and her fiancé have pretty much zero in common. They don’t share any common interests or express their emotions in a similar way. Despite that, they have never actually fought, although there are things about her fiancé she finds irritating.

“He is a huge people pleaser and does anything to make me happy. He does everything I want and never offers his own opinions,” she explained.

“His mom died when he was very young, and his father worked too much to ever get him any help. He still struggles with this daily, and I feel like he has been emotionally stunted and stuck at the internal age he was when his mother passed.”

“He sulks rather than expressing himself. Typically, the sulking revolves around my doing anything independent of him or my attention being given to anyone else (ex, my siblings or cats). He will walk away and sulk in the corner to make me feel guilty.

Now, the good about him: her fiancé does all of the dishes and laundry in their home, and he’s in charge of making dinner.

He waits on her hand and foot, and everyone gushes about how lucky she is to have such a devoted man by her side.

She can appreciate what he does for her, but she does not have an emotional bond to him. They have no physical connection either, and she feels like he’s her friend or roommate, not the love of her life.

Then six months ago, she began a new job, and she met a guy, whom she’s fallen for.

“I’m having serious romantic feelings for him, and it’s really highlighting what is missing in my current relationship,” she continued.

“I’m trying to address all of this before I end up either emotionally cheating or marrying my fiancé and regretting it big time. I’ve addressed all of this with my fiancé, and he is devastated. He wants to change everything about himself so that I won’t leave – and I don’t think that’s fair to him at all.”

“He should be with someone who loves the things he loves and matches his energy. I know he loves me and will settle for a loveless marriage on my end for the sake of not being abandoned.”

What do you think she should do, and who should she pick – her coworker or her fiancé?

