He Got Falsely Accused Of Assaulting The Teen Gymnast He Coaches, So He Sued Her Mom

This 35-year-old man has a career as a gymnastics coach, and he’s been doing his job for more than twelve years.

He has two children and a wife, and he’s got a long track record of working with younger gymnasts. He adores his job, and ensuring the safety of the kids he works with is of primary importance to him.

Several weeks ago, he attended a competition along with 16-year-old Ella, one of his students. Ella was on the uneven bars doing a routine when things went south.

Ella’s hands slipped off the bars as she was mid-performance, and he could see she was about to come crashing down on the floor.

He knew if that happened, Ella could be seriously hurt, and he was standing right beneath Ella, trying to help prevent her from getting injured.

“I’ve spotted athletes hundreds of times in my career, but this was a particularly intense moment. As she fell, I reached up and caught her to break her fall, securing her body and preventing a serious injury,” he explained.

“Unfortunately, the way I caught her—by grabbing her around the waist to stabilize her—was not something that went unnoticed. It was a high-pressure moment, and my priority was simply her safety.”

As soon as Ella was done, Ella’s mom came rushing over to him, livid. She argued that he had acted in an inappropriate way and failed to understand that he was only spotting Ella.

He was flabbergasted that Ella’s mom was making such a grave accusation against him, and he attempted to justify what he did.

Ella’s mom wasn’t hearing him out and didn’t care that he had stepped in to make sure that Ella stayed safe out there.

“I’ve never had any issues like this before, but she wouldn’t listen, and she went straight to the competition organizers,” he said.

“The mom’s accusations quickly turned into something much bigger, with some people suggesting that I had acted inappropriately in front of the whole crowd.”

“There was a brief investigation into the incident, but in the end, they determined there was no malicious intent. Still, the accusation alone had a huge impact on my reputation.”

He was so hurt that he was simply trying to help Ella in the moment, and her mom went on a tirade to ruin his life.

What happened at the competition didn’t stay at the competition – other coaches and parents of kids continued to discuss his spotting moment as if he had nefarious intentions.

He sat down with a lawyer, worried about the harm that was being done to his career, and he chose to go after Ella’s mom for defamation.

“I know that sounds extreme, but I felt like she was wrongfully damaging my reputation, and I needed to protect myself and my career,” he continued.

“I’ve always had a strong relationship with my athletes and their families, and this incident has put that in jeopardy.”

“Now, the gymnastics community is divided. Some people think I overreacted, that I should’ve just let it go and not escalated the situation. Others think that the mom was in the wrong for accusing me so publicly without understanding the full context of what happened.”

He’s left wondering if he was right to take legal action against Ella’s mom or if he should have tried to let the whole thing go.

What do you think?

