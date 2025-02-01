He’s So Upset That His Wife Named Their Son After A French Bulldog

Atharia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

French bulldogs are well known for their adorable, squishy faces and personalities that scream main character energy.

It’s hard not to adore them, but would you feel insulted if you found out that your spouse named your baby after a Frenchie?

Six months ago, this man and his wife welcomed their son into the world, and their son is their firstborn. They had come up with a list of a few baby names that they liked prior to their son’s birth.

When his wife started demanding that they name their son Ziggy, he was hardly a fan of the name, but he caved to his wife’s wishes.

“I wasn’t totally sold on it, but she loved it, and I figured, hey, happy wife, happy life, right? So we went with it,” he explained.

“Fast forward to last week—we were at a small gathering at her friend’s place, and her friend casually mentions how “it’s so cute” that we named our son after her French bulldog.”

“I thought she was joking. She was not. Turns out, my wife has always loved this dog’s name and thought it would be perfect for a baby. She never told me. I had no clue.”

He didn’t say anything to his wife while they were at the party, but when they were alone, that was the first thing he wanted to talk about.

He told his wife that he could not believe that she named their son after a pup, of all things. His wife chuckled and said she felt Ziggy was the best fit for their son, regardless if he shared a name with a dog.

Atharia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He admitted to his wife that he felt ridiculous finding out the story behind the baby’s name, and if he had known before, he would have said no to Ziggy.

“Now, every time I say my son’s name, all I can think about is this little bat-eared gremlin of a dog running around,” he continued.

“She thinks I’m overreacting. I think it’s kinda weird and lowkey disrespectful.”

So, since they can’t agree, he’s left wondering if he has a right to feel so upset about the origin of his son’s name.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski