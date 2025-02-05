He Saw A Ghostly Woman Crying While Camping In The Woods, And He’s Convinced She Followed Him Home

sinitar - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

If there’s one thing I don’t play around with, it’s the woods at night, and I am too terrified to ever try out camping.

And after hearing about what happened to this man on his last camping trip, it’s sure to have you questioning if you should go camping again.

Over the weekend, this man and his wife decided to go on a camping trip, and they brought their two sons, and their oldest’s girlfriend with them.

They spent the whole weekend out there in the woods, and they did have a blast. But on their final night of the trip, he woke up in the middle of the night with a weird feeling.

He felt uncomfortable, and something was telling him to go out of his tent and look around. As he got up, he realized his sons were not asleep in their tents.

“I started walking calling their names and they were on a trail ahead. They also said they had an urge to come out,” he explained.

His wife and his son’s girlfriend were back there in the tents, so it was just him and his boys making their way along this trail.

They approached a body of water as they kept on walking, and they could quietly hear someone talking in the distance. They all heard it – it wasn’t just his mind playing tricks on him.

“As we got closer, there was a young woman maybe late teens, early 20s, very dirty looking and she was crying,” he added.

“[She was] sitting on the ground next to the water. I told my sons to wait and I went up to ask her if she was okay. She looked at me, whispered something in another language I couldn’t understand and it was as if I blinked and she was gone.”

“My sons [witnessed] the whole thing as well. I was shaken up along with my sons, unable to explain what we [witnessed]. To be honest I’m a skeptic and I wasn’t even sure what I had witnessed was paranormal even though there was no other way to explain it.”

The following morning, they left on the early side, and they didn’t see a single soul out there in the wilderness with them.

But after he arrived home, he began dreaming about this ghostly, mysterious woman he saw in the woods. Two evenings after they came home, his house felt frigid, although their thermostat read 75 degrees.

His entire family thought it was eerily cold. Suddenly, their family dog was behaving in a way that was off. Their dog wasn’t as outgoing and startled easily.

“A few nights after we got back my wife and I started hearing footsteps in the hallway. Assuming it was the kids we didn’t check at first, then when they didn’t stop and it sounded like it was only going up and down the hallway I checked it out and no one was there,” he continued.

“The footsteps didn’t happen for a few more nights but then later on in the week they happened again. Then Saturday night my son’s GF woke up and was screaming [because] she said she was a young girl staring at my son (her BF) next to his side of the bed then was gone within seconds.”

“Her description matched what we had seen. I’ve been Googling the area we camped at and finding nothing that matches what we had seen.”

He’s left wondering what he should do. What advice do you have for him?

