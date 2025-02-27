He Won’t Make His Wife A Romantic Dinner After She Humiliated Him And Insulted His Cooking

prostooleh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This man and his wife have been together for a decade, and seven years ago they tied the knot. Several years back, his wife happened to have this male coworker who enjoyed cooking for their entire office.

His wife would sing her coworker’s praises and fawn over how incredible his dishes were. It made him feel really unconfident, since not only was this man quite the chef – he looked like a Greek god, too.

He then began making food for his wife, and cooking wasn’t something he was that well-versed in. He wanted to try it out, and many of his attempts didn’t come together in an edible way.

One evening, they were digging into the Beef Wellington he had made that was, well, a mess. He and his wife were giggling about how sad it was, but then his wife made a confession after one too many drinks.

She said she wished that yummy male coworker of hers could cook her food every single day. His wife hastily apologized to him when she noticed how hurtful that was.

“However, the next day, I grasped what she was saying, and I felt really deflated,” he explained. “My wife sensed it and apologized again, and after taking a day to think about it, I told my wife let’s not make a big deal about it, but also, I was never going to cook for her ever again. My wife again apologized and almost started crying, but I told her it was all in the past, and let’s move on.”

This all went down two years ago, and luckily, he and his wife have been able to forge a wonderful connection since then.

His sister has generously taught him some lessons to help him in the kitchen, so he’s certainly improved his cooking skills. He enjoys cooking for his family members and his friends, and he even made quite a fancy Valencian paella last Christmas for dinner.

Despite his newfound success with making meals, he doesn’t have an interest in cooking exclusively for his wife.

“I still remember the hurt and insecurity I felt a couple of years ago. My wife even stopped speaking to and taking food from the coworker after that incident, and the coworker has even left the company since,” he continued.

“But I still can’t find it in me to cook a romantic dinner for my wife. My wife has asked me a few times, and she says she’s willing to do anything to repent or take accountability.”

“But I tell my wife I’ve already forgiven her a couple of years ago, it’s just that I cannot mentally bring myself to ever cook for her.”

Do you think he’s in the wrong for no longer wanting to cook food for his wife after she humiliated him two years ago?

