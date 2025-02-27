She Confronted Her Bestie For Being A Bridezilla, Dropped Out Of The Wedding, And Imploded Their Friendship

Back when it came time for this woman’s bestie to get married, she didn’t picture her transforming into a bridezilla.

As soon as her best friend got engaged, she was asked to be one of her bridesmaids. Her best friend is not that far into her 30s and has starred as a bridesmaid in multiple weddings.

Along the way, her best friend would speak out against how many of those brides were high-maintenance and rude.

Her best friend made a promise to never, ever end up like any of them when her time to walk down the aisle came. Actually, her best friend literally told her to call her out if she ever became a bridezilla herself.

“Fast forward a few months, and she mentions she’s been texting an old fling. She has a history of cheating on her partners, but I hoped she had moved past that. That was the first red flag,” she explained.

“The second red flag appeared when she sat me down to inform me that my ex-girlfriend would also be a bridesmaid and that I should be kind and polite to her. Although my ex and the bride had been friends, they hadn’t spoken for 2-3 years before the engagement.”

She and her ex dated for under a year back when she was about 16 or 17 and her ex was 21. When they split up, her ex went around telling everyone lies about her personal life, reached out to her family, and even provoked her at parties.

She kept her cool, yet grew to resent her ex for being so cruel to her. So when her best friend made it seem like she would cause a scene, that hurt her feelings, as her ex has substance abuse issues and is the kind of person to cause problems, not her.

She moved on and didn’t let that upset her for too long, as she didn’t want to ruin her best friend’s big day.

The last red flag happened in the group chat with all of the other bridesmaids. One evening, the bride texted everyone pictures of her wedding shoes.

Then the Maid of Honor responded with a photo of her baby. She liked all the photos and left comments for both girls.

“The next morning, I woke up to a rude text from the bride, instructing me not to like or comment on the MOH’s baby pictures because she didn’t want MOH’s baby to overshadow her wedding, which was still over a year away,” she continued.

“Initially, I thought I’d let it slide and simply responded “Okay.” Then I remembered all our previous conversations and complaints. In response, I did what she had once asked—I told her she was being [a nightmare].”

“She flipped out, criticized me, threw some low blows, and insulted me. At that point, I decided to drop out of the wedding and told her to find another friend and bridesmaid. From what I’ve heard, they did go through with the wedding; she continues to cheat and still badmouths me whenever she gets the chance. As for me, I’m so thankful I didn’t get involved any further.”

