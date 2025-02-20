Her Boyfriend Gave Her An Ultimatum: Him Or Her Dog

In April, this 30-year-old woman and her 31-year-old boyfriend will be celebrating their nine-year anniversary. Despite being together for so long, they only moved in with one another in the summer of 2023.

Now, she’s had a dog for the last eight years, and her dog has pretty much always lived with her. Her boyfriend came to treat her dog as if this was his pet, too, but when they moved in together, things have gone south.

Her dog only spends two evenings a week at their apartment, as her boyfriend suddenly decided he doesn’t like her dog at all.

“The dog has, in fact, been panting excessively. It’s worth mentioning that the dog is generally a more anxious breed, but it’s gotten worse in his environment,” she explained.

“In September of last year, I discovered that he was cheating on me. Since then, we’ve been trying to repair the relationship.”

“We’ve been at it for five months now, trying to rebuild the relationship. During these five months, I’ve only had the dog in the apartment when he wasn’t around. He’s seen the dog for maybe 15 minutes in total over the last five months, which doesn’t really bother me.”

She does not want her dog to have to be around her boyfriend, so her dog is essentially living with her mom at this moment.

But her boyfriend recently issued her an ultimatum: it’s him or her dog. Her boyfriend feels her dog is too chaotic, whatever that means.

He is trying to get her to permanently leave her dog with her mom, and he can’t see how special her dog is to her.

After wondering what she should do, she ultimately decided to pick her dog over her cheating boyfriend, and it feels silly she even had to ask who she should keep or kick to the curb!

“In my head and my heart, I know what’s right (keep the dog, ditch the [man]). I just needed someone to tell me that I am right with this decision,” she concluded.

“I love my dog, and she has been with me through my darkest hours.”

What would you do if you were issued an ultimatum like this?

