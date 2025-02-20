Her Fiancé’s Cheating On Her With A Woman He’s Been Pushing Her To Be Friends With

It’s been nearly eight years that this 33-year-old woman has been with her 32-year-old fiancé, and they have two young kids – a four-year-old son and a one-year-old son.

Her fiancé is the breadwinner, while she’s a stay-at-home mom. She truly believed they had built a great life together.

But yesterday evening, that all changed.

A couple of months back, her fiancé made friends with a woman named Sarah, whom he met through work. Sarah’s the mom of one of the kids her fiancé works with, and he and Sarah have grown pretty close.

Sarah has been teaching her fiancé Spanish, and he’s been helping Sarah’s son outside of his normal work hours.

“I never thought much of it because my fiancé is naturally outgoing and friendly. He makes friends easily, including with women. I even met Sarah, and she’s been to our house twice now with her kids,” she explained.

“But something felt off last night. Call it intuition, call it whatever, but when she left, and he went out to walk the dogs, I checked his phone. I barely had time to read everything before he came back, but it was enough.”

“Sarah is in love with him. And they’ve been sleeping together. Every time he said he was helping her son, he was helping himself to her.”

She was furious and devastated. She wasn’t able to hide all of her feelings, as her fiancé figured something was up and erased every message between him and Sarah from his phone.

There isn’t one shred of evidence left, which leads her to believe he knows she’s aware of his affair. However, she’s left wondering how she should handle this.

They moved to a new area at the start of 2025, so she has no family members or friends where she currently lives to help support her.

She’s not sure if she should confront her husband and insist that he stop seeing Sarah or if she should begin ignoring him and stop being as attentive as she has been.

She also could pretend that she doesn’t know about his cheating, or she could go nuclear on him over it. It has occurred to her that she could wait until he asks Sarah to come to their house again and say something to the two of them. With so many options, she feels overwhelmed.

“I feel so humiliated. He wanted me to be friends with her. He even asked if I’d babysit her kids so she could go back to work—while he’s secretly sleeping with her behind my back. How messed up is that?” she wondered.

“If I had the money, I’d take my kids and my dog and go home to my mom. But I don’t. And I know he’s going to find a way to spin this on me, to make it my fault.”

“I feel disgusting, I feel trapped, and I feel so, so sad. How do I deal with this? What should I do?”

