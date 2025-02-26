Her Boyfriend Humiliated Her With A Loyalty Test, So She’s Ready To Dump Him

Alex - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last year, this 25-year-old woman has been dating her 28-year-old boyfriend. She thought their relationship was incredible, but then he loyalty tested her for the sake of a YouTube video.

The test itself felt real to her, and she didn’t flirt while taking the test. She didn’t hide that she had a boyfriend, even though she was lured into being open to the other person hitting on her.

“Then, all of a sudden, the whole crew came out. My boyfriend, in particular, was smiling and happy,” she explained.

“When the YouTuber told me that this was a loyalty test and that I had passed, I sat there confused and stayed silent. When my boyfriend tried to hug me, I pushed him away and walked off. I was completely shocked and humiliated.”

“I knew this was going to be on YouTube, so I didn’t want to react the way they probably wanted me to (yelling, crying, making a scene). I simply said, “The relationship ended the minute you decided to put me on a loyalty test.” My boyfriend tried to stop me, saying I was being dramatic and that I had no reason to be mad since I had passed.”

She just became enraged instead of reassured. The following day, her boyfriend called her up asking if they could chat, so she said yes.

Her boyfriend filled all of her family members and their mutual friends in on what had happened. While they talked about the loyalty test, he retrieved messages from everyone as a way to back himself up.

Everyone thought she was being too dramatic. They all think they can be relieved to know she would not think of cheating on her boyfriend, so this is a green flag to them.

“They all said I was overreacting and that I should be happy because now that he knows I would never cheat, we can finally settle down and be together. Yes, I love him and have considered that in the future, but I felt completely invalidated,” she added.

Alex – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“In my opinion, loyalty tests are a lose-lose. Either you cheat or you don’t, but either way, it proves that your partner doesn’t trust you. I was completely confused because I thought I had given him zero reason to doubt me.”

“So, when I asked him why he did this, he admitted that it was only because his ex had cheated on him multiple times in the past with her coworkers. (This meant he had lied, because he had told me their breakup was mutual and drama-free.).”

It never occurred to her that her boyfriend had no trust in her, as she worked from home and she used to hardly leave the house.

She just got a brand new job that requires her to be out and about more, and her boyfriend thought he saw parallels between her and his ex because of that change.

When she and her boyfriend finished talking, he wanted to know if she was serious about dumping him. In response, she admitted she needed to take some time apart.

This all happened two days ago, yet all of their loved ones are hounding her while accusing her of being ridiculous for feeling upset with her boyfriend.

“The only thing he has said in those two days was that because I “passed” I shouldn’t even worry about the video coming out since they only post the fails, as if that was my concern,” she continued.

“Maybe I’m overreacting, but I need some outside opinions because everyone around me is making me feel like I’m crazy for being upset.”

What do you think – does she have every right to be hurt about this, and do you think she should dump her boyfriend?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski