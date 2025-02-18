Her Husband’s Asking For A Divorce So He Can Marry His Boyfriend

This 35-year-old woman and her 37-year-old husband, Graysen, tied the knot in order to have a lavender marriage.

He’s gay, and she’s a lesbian, so they figured their arrangement would make their loved ones happy, and they would never be the wiser about their true romantic preferences.

They were excellent friends prior to getting married, and they walked down the aisle a decade ago. They also went on to have two girls together, six-year-old Catalina and two-year-old Castella.

“Catalina understands that her dad and I really love each other but not the way most parents love each other (Castella is a bit too young to really understand, but we’re happy to tell her whenever),” she explained.

“Graysen and I both see other people and tell each other (he’s really a good friend) and I have recently got out of a casual relationship while he’s in a very serious one.”

Graysen’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Carlos, said he would really like to get married to him, except he’s already in a marriage.

Graysen came to her and requested a divorce so that he can go on to get engaged to Carlos and then marry him instead.

While she’s not trying to ruin Graysen’s ability to be happy, she doesn’t want to say yes to a divorce due to the implications it will have on their children.

She doesn’t feel that Graysen is putting their kids first, and if they do get divorced, there will be consequences, and the girls will be the ones suffering.

“I’ve told him this, but he says he’s prepared to go to court over this (he can’t afford it – he’s a stay-at-home dad, and I’m a barrister, though I provide for everyone),” she said.

“Graysen is telling me he’s sorry I’m salty I got out of a relationship, but he’s not sacrificing his happiness for me.”

“I feel I’ve been very lenient in these dealings, and I’m aware Gray and I don’t have a typical marriage, but the entire reason we did this is to have kids and to please our families, and now he wants to sacrifice everything.”

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong to tell her husband he can’t have a divorce so he can marry his boyfriend.

What do you think?

