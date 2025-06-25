She Wants To Dump Her Boyfriend After Finding Plates Of Rotting Food Hidden In His Cabinets

Many factors play into how compatible you are with your partner, such as cleanliness and hygiene. Not everybody who keeps their houses and themselves clean and tidy wants to date someone who’s the opposite.

This 20-year-old girl has a boyfriend, a year older than her, who genuinely feels like her soulmate. However, something came up that has left her wondering if this is the end of their relationship.

From the beginning, she could tell that her boyfriend’s apartment was filthy. It wasn’t that he was disorganized; it was that his place was disgusting.

“I tried to be understanding he’s young, living alone for the first time, and I didn’t want to make him feel ashamed. I gave him grace and tried to be supportive, not judgmental,” she explained.

“But there were signs. Big ones. I wasn’t allowed to shower at his place at first, and I didn’t understand why until one day I peeked behind the shower curtain.”

“The tub was completely brown, covered in hair and grime. I was honestly disgusted. I told him how it made me feel and asked him to work on being cleaner. And he did. His bathroom has been spotless ever since.”

His bathroom wasn’t the only disaster area; his kitchen was like that, too. Her boyfriend’s dog would go to the bathroom in the kitchen, and her boyfriend would clean up with paper towels, not any disinfectants.

Additionally, her boyfriend left food out in his kitchen for days on end, and his sink would be piled high with plates and cups.

She continued to speak to her boyfriend about getting better at cleaning in the kindest way possible, and it eventually worked.

In time, her boyfriend’s apartment looked drastically different. It was no longer gross. He purchased furniture and a nice bed frame, so his place looked quite amazing.

She felt comfortable spending more time at her boyfriend’s apartment. Since he works evening shifts, she would chill at his place and help take care of his dog.

Their relationship was excellent, except that she began seeing roaches crawling around at night. She went to her boyfriend about it, who appeared shocked. He promised to deep clean and purchase bug spray.

“I hadn’t been to his place in a few weeks, and I came over tonight. The bathroom looked clean. But I saw a roach again, so I decided to wipe everything down just to sanitize everything because it appeared to be clean. But then I opened the cabinet under the sink,” she said.

“And I found plates of rotting food and bugs crawling everywhere. I don’t know if I can explain the way I felt. Disgusted. Shocked. Betrayed. I packed all my stuff and left immediately.”

“I couldn’t even think I just HAD to get out. When I called to tell him what I saw, he was clearly embarrassed and apologized a lot. He sounded genuinely upset. But IDK if I can be understanding anymore.”

What advice do you have for her, and do you think it’s reasonable for her to want to dump her boyfriend over his lack of cleanliness?

You can read the original post below.

