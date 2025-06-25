Her Mom’s Furious That She’s Doesn’t See Her Stepdad As A Father Figure, Just The Man Her Mom Cheated With

This 27-year-old woman was 10 when her parents split up following her mom’s affair. If you’re wondering how she found that information out, her mom’s affair partner was married, and his wife came to their house to yell about the affair.

The police had to take this woman off their property, but that didn’t stop her – she dropped by a couple more times in the span of two years.

“My mom blamed my dad for me finding out until I was 14, and I told her I wasn’t deaf and could hear that woman outside our house, and I wasn’t too young to understand what it meant,” she explained.

“My relationship with my mom was strained by her affair, and I don’t [care] about her husband [the affair partner]. He never had kids and tried to play the dad role, but I shut him out and put him in his place whenever he tried, by reminding him I have a dad and he doesn’t get to take me from my dad like he took my mom.”

“And yes, I know nobody can take another person. It was my mom’s choice and her fault, too. But still. It felt extra insulting to try to play parent when he helped destroy my family and my dad’s marriage to my mom.”

Her dad sadly passed away eight years ago, and she chose not to tell her mom about it. Her mom learned the truth after the funeral was held.

She was happy she successfully kept that from her mom, as she didn’t want her mom and her stepdad to be at the funeral.

Her mom was upset and said she should have been there to support her, but she replied that she wasn’t interested in that.

Her mom tore their family apart, so you can see why she wanted to keep her mom away from her dad’s funeral.

“Even still, she believed that her husband would become the father figure I no longer had with Dad gone. And they both expected he would be given the father of the bride honors at my wedding,” she added.

“Instead, I asked my grandpa, and my mom blew a fuse when she found out. She asked me what…I was thinking, and her husband has been there, raising me, since I was 10, and he is more to me than just some random guy. I told her she was partly right, and he’s just the guy she cheated on my dad with. Nothing more.”

“My mom said it was a childish and vindictive way to describe him and that I need to get…over it and appreciate how hard he tried with me. She said it’s like I’m trying to punish them for the affair when it had nothing to do with me. I told her this isn’t a punishment, this is consequences. And she has to live with them. Same way he does.”

Her mom can’t let go of what she said, and while she has no remorse, she is curious if perhaps it was a jerk move to call her stepdad the man her mom cheated with.

