Her Sister Stole Her College Fund To Send Her Stepkids To Private School

WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 19-year-old girl just graduated from high school, and her grandparents created a college fund for her when she was much younger.

The amount of cash in the account wasn’t anything crazy, but it could pay for her to attend community college and a portion of her transferring to a different college.

“Last month, my older sister, Emily (32F), confessed that she used the money for her stepkids’ (ages 12 and 14) private school tuition,” she explained.

“She’s been married for two years to Jason, who has full custody of his kids. They’re nice enough, but we aren’t close.”

“I was obviously furious when I found out. Emily said she was ‘just borrowing it’ and planned to pay it back eventually. I asked when, and she said, ‘When we’re more financially stable.’ No actual plan.”

The issue is that Emily was trusted by their grandparents to manage her college fund, since she wasn’t a legal adult when it was set up, but their grandparents never said Emily could borrow the money!

She didn’t ever imagine that Emily would help herself to the cash, without the ability to put it back, and ensure she could pursue a degree.

Well, she got into the college of her dreams, but since Emily stole her money, she can’t afford to go unless she takes out student loans.

“My grandparents are heartbroken, but they can’t just pull that money out of nowhere again. I had to decline my acceptance and start working full-time while figuring out my options,” she said.

“This week, Emily asked if I could start babysitting her stepkids for free during the summer, since ‘you’re not in school anymore.’ I straight up said no. She got defensive and accused me of ‘punishing her children for something they didn’t do.'”

“She said I’m being selfish and vindictive. Our parents are split — Dad says she messed up and I owe her nothing, Mom says ‘family is more important than money’ and I should let it go.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









