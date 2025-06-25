Her Mother-In-Law Booked A Trip With Her Toddler To Hawaii Without Asking Her First

Alexander Demyanenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This woman’s mother-in-law is the type of person who doesn’t respect boundaries, but lately, she has outdone herself.

Her mother-in-law mentioned to her that she had already booked a vacation to Hawaii, and intended to bring her three-year-old daughter too.

The thing is, her mother-in-law didn’t tell her or her husband about the trip, and she booked the hotel and the flights for it without permission.

“The insane part was neither my husband nor I was a part of this said trip. She planned to take our toddler across the ocean without us. I’m still trying to figure out how she came up with such an idea,” she explained.

“She literally didn’t ask. She didn’t check our schedule. She just told us her plan, as if we should be grateful. When I calmly said no, that I wasn’t comfortable sending my child thousands of miles away without either parent, she went ballistic.”

“She told me I was being controlling and depriving her of time with her granddaughter. She said I needed to loosen up and trust family.”

Oh, and she also got called a bad mom!

After her husband sided with her, her mother-in-law said she was manipulating him while acting like her toddler was some kind of trophy.

Her mother-in-law is busy pouting about being told no, and their whole family is insisting she’s preventing her daughter from creating lasting memories with her mother-in-law.

Alexander Demyanenko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She’s astounded, as she doesn’t understand how the family thought this kind of vacation would be totally normal.

“I’m not the one being unreasonable. I’m just a mother saying no to a wildly inappropriate idea,” she concluded.

Would you say yes to your mother-in-law going on vacation alone with your toddler? Do you think this is an appropriate trip?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski