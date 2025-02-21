Her Husband’s Not Speaking To Her Since She Won’t Tattoo His Name On Her Neck

This woman and her husband have been married for a decade, yet together for two decades. Prior to their engagement, she made it clear to her husband that she had no interest in tattooing someone’s name on her body. Except for maybe the name of her future children – that she would consider.

She thinks it’s fine if you’re the kind of person who’s down to tattoo your partner’s name on you, but it’s not her cup of tea. She doesn’t believe it’s the best way to prove your commitment.

Now, she’s been getting tattoos since the age of 17, and she vowed way back then not to tattoo a partner’s name on her skin. Other than that, she’s pretty open to ink.

A week ago, she was writing some work emails, and her husband was scrolling through social media when he came across a video of a woman tattooing her husband’s name on her neck. Her husband jumped up from the couch to show her the video.

“After the video ended, I just sat there speechless, looking at him like he had two heads. It was just silent until he asked me if I would ever do that for him,” she explained.

“Without a bit of ease or gentleness in my voice, I answered and straight up told him ‘no.’ He knew I wouldn’t. My promise to myself wasn’t going to change just because he wanted them to.”

Her husband’s smile disappeared from his face when she declined to ever do that, and her husband demanded to know her reasoning behind the decision.

She reminded her husband that she said in the past she’s not interested in tattooing a partner’s name on her, only a child’s, and he called that ridiculous.

They got into a fight, and her husband left the house in a huff. She did not know where her husband went off to, and she found their argument so jarring that she didn’t run after him to check up on him.

Several days later, she was at work, and her husband, along with his best friend, were sending her tons of texts.

Her husband’s best friend was calling her insulting names all over the tattoo issue. Her husband proceeded to call her a bunch of times, and when she picked up, he was back at it again, trying to get her to get that tattoo to “fully commit” to him.

She responded that she did commit to him when they had their wedding, and her husband said that was no longer good enough for him.

“In my opinion, marriage was WAY more than commitment. So, in my eyes, I already committed to him, so I don’t believe I have to show him how much I love him with a stupid tattoo,” she added.

“Over the weekend, he came back home, but since Saturday, he’s just been quiet and distant and still is today. I’m not about to lose my marriage over this, but I’m also not going to give in to tattooing his name on me just because he won’t speak to me over it.”

What do you think she should do?

