Her Mom Humiliated Her With The Speech She Gave At Her Wedding, Leaving Her In Tears

I’ve only personally ever attended one wedding where a family member got up to give a speech and took that as an opportunity to sadly roast the bride, and I suppose it happens more than we think.

This 39-year-old woman just tied the knot with her husband, who’s absolutely wonderful. Their wedding day was pretty spectacular, yet their parents got up and gave humiliating speeches in front of all of their guests.

“My mother only talked about key points in my life where I disappointed her or embarrassed her throughout my childhood and teen years, and one of the memories was particularly really embarrassing…,” she explained.

“At our wedding, she never mentioned anything about my new husband or our relationship; she didn’t even welcome him into the family.”

“She only talked about how much of an embarrassment I was as a child and even compared me to my older brother and sister, who “never played up until after they left home.”

The very next day, she sobbed over how hurt and embarrassed she felt at the hands of her own mom. She feels so let down that her mom chose to demean her in front of a crowd instead of supporting her on what should have been one of the happiest days of her life.

She actually confronted her mom, and her mom excused her behavior by saying she did not know how to write a proper speech and couldn’t figure out what to say.

The thing is, the excuse doesn’t fly with her since her mom gave speeches when her siblings got married that were brimming with love and positive sentiments. So why was her speech so starkly different and mean?

Her mom has said sorry to her over and over again, yet she doesn’t think she can forgive her mom and put this behind her, given how hurtful that moment in time was.

“She also had this speech written down and prepared, it wasn’t off the cuff at all,” she added. “Everyone I love and respected was in that room at the reception, including bosses and business associates, past work colleagues, college friends, neighbors, family friends, extended family, all my besties, etc.”

“I feel like she was just out to get laughs from people and didn’t focus on what a wedding was actually about. I understand you can make a little bit of fun of the bride and groom but not for the whole speech…”

“I know she is feeling really awful about how she let me down; she helped out so much with the preparations for months leading up to the wedding. I love her so much, but I don’t know if I can get past this.”

She is the youngest of all her siblings, and it’s as if her mom is still treating her like a problematic teen, which she’s not.

That speech made her lose all of the admiration she had for her mom. She doesn’t want to spend any time with her mom anymore since her mom is pushing her to get over the whole fiasco.

She’s thinking of going a step above no contact with her mom in an effort to dole out some punishment to fit the crime.

However, she doesn’t hate her mom – she is just wildly upset about how she chose to conduct herself at the wedding.

“I only get one mum in this world, but I also don’t want to let her off the hook too easily; it was my only once-in-a-lifetime wedding day,” she continued.

“My husband’s father’s speech was very similar, but he’s choosing not to let it get him down as it wasn’t quite as degrading as my mother’s speech was.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

