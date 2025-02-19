Her Sister Freaked Out On Her For Refusing To Give Her Dog Back

Last year, this woman’s sister got a puppy without thinking the decision through. While her sister has always desired a pet dog, she didn’t stop and consider how she works long hours and has to travel constantly for her job, which makes dog owning less than ideal.

Several months after her sister brought her golden retriever home with her, she realized she was in over her head and couldn’t deal with the dog.

“She called me one night, completely overwhelmed, saying she felt guilty because he was alone all day and she didn’t have time for him,” she explained.

“She asked if I could take him since I work from home and have a big yard. I wasn’t even looking for a dog at the time, but I love animals, and I felt bad for the little guy.”

She told her sister she could give the dog a home, and her sister promised it would be permanent, as it was unfair to her dog to keep him in her home when she was unable to give him what he needed.

So, she took the dog, brought him to the vet, got him proper training, paid for his food – you name it, she did it for the dog.

The dog is entirely hers, and her sister didn’t go back on her promise. But a month ago, her sister’s work situation changed, and her sister unexpectedly has a ton of time to herself.

“Out of nowhere, she started talking about how much she misses her dog and how she’s “ready to have him back now.” I thought she was joking at first, but no, she was serious,” she added.

“I told her that he has been my dog for the past year, and I’ve spent thousands on his care and training. He’s bonded with me, and I’m not about to just hand him over like he’s a borrowed sweater.”

“She freaked out, saying that he was always hers and that she only gave him to me because she had no other choice at the time. She went on about how much she loves him and how I should “do the right thing” and give him back since she’s his “real owner.”

Their parents have gotten in the middle and are telling her to show her sister some compassion, as it was hard for her to have given her dog up.

She feels their parents are acting like crazy people, and she doesn’t see how she should be required to give the dog back to her sister.

It’s not in the dog’s best interests to get bounced from home to home, but her loved ones are saying she’s selfish and treating her like she stole the dog out from under her sister.

She’s left wondering if she is mean for not letting her sister have the dog back. What do you think?

