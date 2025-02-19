She Kicked Her Best Friend Out Of Her Engagement Party After Her Boyfriend Proposed, But Now Her Bestie’s Saying She Wrecked The Happiest Moment Of Her Life

Oguz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I think we can all agree here that stealing the attention from someone at their wedding, engagement party, or any other major life event is not in good taste.

It shouldn’t be done, as it always hurts feelings. Of course, if you get permission to do so, that’s a different story, but you never really hear about that happening.

This 26-year-old woman and her 27-year-old fiancé, Jake, had an engagement party one weekend ago. She’s been with Jake for three years, and he proposed to her a month ago.

Her 26-year-old best friend Lisa said she would happily help put the party together. They selected a casual rooftop bar and invited their family members and closest friends.

The party turned out incredible, but halfway through the evening, Lisa’s 28-year-old boyfriend Mark swiped the microphone mid-toast.

She figured Mark wanted to offer up his congratulations to her and Jake, as it was toast time, but no. Mark launched into a whole talk about love being in the air that night. Then, Mark got down on one knee and pulled a ring out for Lisa.

“Everyone starts screaming, phones out, the whole thing. Lisa’s crying, nodding yes, and the crowd goes wild,” she explained.

“I’m standing there holding my champagne like…this is MY engagement party?? Jake’s just awkwardly patting my back.”

“Once the clapping dies down, I straight-up asked Mark, “Dude, seriously? You couldn’t pick literally any other day?” He shrugged and said, “Come on, it’s not like you guys need the spotlight all night.”-exact words.”

Oguz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Well, she freaked out on Mark right then and there. Lisa stepped in, attempting to stick up for him, and she told Lisa she had to leave the party, too.

Mark and Lisa did leave, but 50% of her friends have been blowing up her phone ever since to accuse her of being overdramatic.

These friends believe she should have said nothing and supported their happiness. But the thing is, this was her engagement party, and Lisa stole it from her.

“Lisa texted me, “You ruined what was supposed to be the happiest moment of my life.” But like…HELLO??? This was MY moment!” she exclaimed.

“My mom says I was justified, but my brother says I “looked jealous and petty.” Jake’s staying neutral but thinks Mark was out of line.”

“So…[am I wrong] for kicking them out? Should I have just let them have their “moment”?”

You can read the original post below.



Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski