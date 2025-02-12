Her Sister Told Her She’s Too Old To Go Pro As A Dancer, So She Declined To Babysit Her Kids

Alina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I’m of the opinion that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams, and we all know that success doesn’t happen overnight – it’s something that takes time.

This 28-year-old woman has spent her entire life dreaming of going pro as a dancer. Ever since she was just a kid, she’s been extremely passionate about dancing.

She’s worked her heart out to succeed as a professional dancer throughout her adult years, but it’s a hard road to be on.

“I understand that it’s a tough field with no guaranteed success, but I’ve managed to land some gigs here and there,” she explained.

“I’m not famous, but I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, and I continue to work towards my goals.”

She has a 34-year-old sister who just doesn’t understand her dreams, though. Her sister has two children, ages seven and five, and she tries to help babysit for her sister when she can.

While her sister is a wonderful parent, she occasionally wants to take some time to be by herself or attend events.

It doesn’t bother her to pitch in. However, she does have a lot going on in her life, and that means she can’t always be there when her sister needs her to be.

Not too long ago, her sister asked her to babysit her kids for an entire weekend, as she’s planning on attending a music festival.

Alina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I told her that I couldn’t because I have an important audition coming up, and I need to focus on that,” she added.

“She got really upset and accused me of prioritizing my “stupid dreams” over my family. That’s when she said that I was too old to have dreams and that I should just give up on dancing and help her instead.”

“That hurt. A lot. I tried to explain to her that I am not “too old” and that people can achieve their dreams at any age, but she wasn’t having it. She called me selfish for not wanting to babysit and put her kids in my place, saying that I should be ashamed of myself.”

She adores her nephew and niece, but these kids could learn a thing or two about boundaries, as they’re lacking in that department.

Her sister has since told their parents that she’s being an awful aunt and is at risk of wrecking her bond with her nephew and niece since she’s declining to babysit.

While their parents do support her career as a dancer, they definitely are feeling like she should be there for her sister to babysit instead.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to say no to babysitting as it was getting in the way of her audition.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski