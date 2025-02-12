Her Stepmom Called Her A Bridezilla For Not Inviting Her Family To Her Wedding, Despite Her Dad Offering To Pay For Them

In a year, this 26-year-old woman is getting married, and she and her fiancé are funding their special day with no financial help from outside sources.

Her dad, her stepmom, and her mom’s side of her family are all very involved in her life and invited to attend. However, she’s excluding her stepmom’s family from her wedding, despite her dad offering to pay for them all to be there.

Two years after her mom passed away, her dad and stepmom tied the knot, and she was 10-years-old back then.

“It wasn’t long after their wedding my stepmom’s family got annoyed on my stepmom’s behalf that she wasn’t treated like a member of my mom’s family and for calling her my stepmom instead of my mom,” she explained,

“They felt my stepmom deserved more respect from my mom’s family, even though my mom’s family didn’t have an issue with any of them at that point, they just called her what she is, my stepmom.”

“Things got really bad when my dad threw me a Sweet 16. He didn’t want to invite Mom’s family because he said it would make my stepmom and her family uncomfortable. I asked who the party was for and said they didn’t have to come if they had an issue with my family being there.”

Her stepmom went back to her family members about this, who promptly blamed her mom’s family for the drama.

It made her upset that her stepmom’s family was taking offense, and they also never felt entirely like her family, so she was fine with them not being at her party.

Knowing how her Sweet 16 went down, she realized that if she mixed her mom’s family with her stepmom’s family at her wedding, she would be making a mess, as some people are still bitter and willing to argue about this.

Aside from wanting her day to be peaceful, she does not share a bond with her stepmom’s family and isn’t close to any of them.

It’s not that she despises them – she simply doesn’t think any of those relationships are remarkable, and who wants guests at their wedding they’re not close to? Since her stepmom is tight with her loved ones, she expects them to be able to attend her wedding.

“For me, it’s less of a headache not to invite them, and it also feels less greedy,” she added. “Like inviting people I would quickly lose touch with if my dad divorced or died and who I don’t care for personally seems so greedy and like a gift grab.”

“I put my foot down and said no to adding them to the guest list which upset my stepmom. My dad offered to pay 100% of the cost for stepmom’s extended family. He told me it means they’re sorta his guests instead of mine, but they’re still there.”

“I asked him if he’d keep them on a short leash so they don’t start fights. I also asked if he’d make it clear they wouldn’t be in family photos. He admitted they would need to be included to stop hurt feelings and more trouble, and he said he can’t control adults, so I told him my no was still solid.”

Her stepmom and her dad have since called her a bridezilla, so she’s left wondering if they’re right and she is being one.

