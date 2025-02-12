Wolves Are Bringing Balance Back To Yellowstone And Helping Willow Trees Grow

  |  
Feb 12, 2025
Follow Us
Gray Wolf resting in snow
David - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In Yellowstone National Park, wolves and other large carnivores are slowly but steadily bringing back balance to the ecosystem, particularly in herbivores and plants.

A new study evaluated a phenomenon known as “trophic cascade,” which refers to the indirect effects of predators on the lower levels of the food chain.

Trophic cascades play a major role in shaping ecosystems. Researchers wanted to see how wolves have impacted the growth of willows, so they examined data from 25 streamside sites collected over a 20-year period from 2001 to 2020.

The study showed a 1,500 percent increase in willows in northern Yellowstone National Park, driven by the effects on elk due to the reintroduction of wolves from 1995 to 1996, among other factors.

Willows are a common food source for elks, and elks are a primary food source for wolves. So, more wolves means more willows.

“Our findings emphasize the power of predators as ecosystem architects,” said Dr. William Ripple, the leader of the study from Oregon State University and the Conservation Biology Institute in Corvallis, Oregon.

“The restoration of wolves and other large predators has transformed parts of Yellowstone, benefiting not only willows but other woody species such as aspen, alder, and other berry-producing shrubs. It’s a compelling reminder of how predators, prey, and plants are interconnected in nature.”

By the 1920s, wolves were hunted to eradication, and cougars were driven to low numbers at Yellowstone. Soon, grazing by elk increased, which caused severe damage to the park’s woody vegetation.

Similar effects occurred in places like Olympic National Park in Washington and Banff and Jasper National Parks in Canada after wolves were lost. Wolves were reintroduced to help control the growing population of elk at Yellowstone.

Gray Wolf resting in snow
David – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Reintroduction efforts began on January 12, 1995, when eight gray wolves were transported by truck from Canada to Yellowstone. They were the first to enter the park in nearly seven decades. By the next year, their number had tripled.

Yellowstone offers a rare opportunity to see how much plant life recovers after predators are restored, as few studies worldwide have looked into this dynamic.

“Our analysis of a long-term data set simply confirmed that ecosystem recovery takes time. In the early years of this trophic cascade, plants were only beginning to grow taller after decades of suppression by elk,” said Dr. Robert Beschta, a professor at Oregon State University.

“But the strength of this recovery, as shown by the dramatic increases in willow crown volume, became increasingly apparent in subsequent years.”

“These improving conditions have created vital habitats for birds and other species while also enhancing other streamside conditions.”

Overall, these results provide new insights into Yellowstone’s ecosystem and highlight the importance of predator restoration in an ecosystem’s biodiversity and resilience.

The study was published in Global Ecology and Conservation.

By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan

More About:

Read This Next

Her Brother’s Wife Showed Up To Her Wedding In A Bridal Gown, So Now That The Couple’s Homeless, She’s Refusing To Let Them Live With Her

Her Brother’s Wife Showed Up To Her Wedding In A Bridal Gown, So Now That The Couple’s Homeless, She’s Refusing To Let Them Live With Her

By Chip Chick

Her Wedding’s In Days, But Her Fiancé Hasn’t Told His Parents They’re Getting Married And Treats Her Like A Dirty Secret

Her Wedding’s In Days, But Her Fiancé Hasn’t Told His Parents They’re Getting Married And Treats Her Like A Dirty Secret

By Chip Chick

People Declined To Attend Her Sister-In-Law’s Potluck Wedding, So She’s Being Roped Into Helping Throw A Second One

People Declined To Attend Her Sister-In-Law’s Potluck Wedding, So She’s Being Roped Into Helping Throw A Second One

By Chip Chick

She’s Stuck Between Her Bridezilla Baby Sister And Envious Older Sister, But With One Month Until The Wedding, Everything Is Heading South

She’s Stuck Between Her Bridezilla Baby Sister And Envious Older Sister, But With One Month Until The Wedding, Everything Is Heading South

By Chip Chick

Family Adopted Two Dogs 3 Years Apart—Stunned When DNA Test Reveals They Are Sisters

Family Adopted Two Dogs 3 Years Apart—Stunned When DNA Test Reveals They Are Sisters

By Rocky Kanaka

Who is Jalen Hurts’ fiancée? All about Bry Burrows

Who is Jalen Hurts’ fiancée? All about Bry Burrows

By TheGrio