Her Stepmom’s Furious With Her For Refusing To Give Her Stepsister Money For College

This 20-year-old girl’s parents got divorced fourteen years ago, and then her dad got remarried nine years ago. Her stepmom came into the picture with two children, and the oldest, Jace, was already so grown up that he was no longer living at home. Jace was also not that close to her stepmom and gravitated towards his dad.

Emmy, the youngest, was nine, and she only had her stepmom as a parent. As soon as her dad and stepmom met, Emmy was thrilled.

Not only that, but Emmy was so hoping that they would end up like sisters, but that was too much for her to handle.

Anytime she went to spend time with her mom, Emmy would get jealous and would ask if she could come along too.

“My dad got me a lock so I could protect my bedroom at his house when I was with Mom,” she explained.

“I was 50-50 with my parents, so I’d be gone for a week at a time, which seemed risky to have an overexcited kid who wasn’t happy about me being gone having access while I wasn’t there.”

“I did tolerate the overexcited parts of Emmy because we got along mostly fine when my stepmom stepped in and reminded Emmy she didn’t get to have my attention 24/7. But a couple of years after my dad and stepmom got married, things went south.”

One day, she was so ill she couldn’t manage to get herself up out of bed. Emmy was instructed to leave her be, but Emmy didn’t listen.

Emmy insisted that she had to play instead of rest, and she got irritated and told Emmy to leave. Emmy started sobbing while telling her she was awful.

Her stepmom intervened and took Emmy out of her bedroom. As soon as her health improved, her stepmom and her dad sat down with her and Emmy and made it clear to Emmy that she hadn’t behaved in the best way.

Emmy still wasn’t willing to listen and insisted she just wanted to spend all of her time with her. She replied to Emmy that she didn’t want her stuck to her like glue 24/7.

Emmy began crying while her stepmom lectured her on respect. After that, she quit trying with Emmy.

“Emmy hated me for it, but I never loved spending time with her. I was mostly being nice. But I didn’t want the needy energy around all the time,” she added.

“In retaliation for it, she trashed my room a year and a half later. She broke my school laptop, my cell phone, several photos, tore up a few of my books and tore the stuffy that my late aunt bought for me. I refused to stay at my dad’s 50% after that. I still saw him, but I wanted to be as far from Emmy as possible.”

She also pretty much stopped speaking to Emmy after that. Sadly, in her senior year of high school, her mom got cancer and passed away on her 18th birthday.

She inherited a ton of money from her mom, along with a whole house. She sold the house, as her mom asked her to, and bought a new home for herself.

As for the money, she’s barely touched it. Her dad is aware of her inheritance, though she never let him know what the amount was. To this day, her stepmom and dad do not know what kind of money she’s sitting on.

This upcoming summer, Emmy’s graduating from high school and wants to go to college. The problem is that she doesn’t qualify for scholarships, and her stepmom and dad don’t have the cash needed to fund her education.

“My stepmom wanted me to give Emmy some money for college as a gift to help her out. I shut that idea down immediately and told her I wasn’t about to give Emmy free money,” she continued.

“I told her we might have been kids when everything happened but I wasn’t about to forget everything that happened either and reward her for it. My stepmom said I should work on bettering my relationship with Emmy and she still wanted a sister.”

“Then she suggested I loan her some money so she’d have less student loans for college. She mentioned that to Emmy, too, and Emmy sent me this plan of how much I could give and when she could start paying it back.”

She still declined to give Emmy money to go to college and then blocked her. Her stepmom kept pressing about the money, so she reached out to her dad about it.

Her dad wanted to know if she would change her mind, and she told him no way. He promised to still speak to her stepmom about cooling her jets, but that never happened.

Her stepmom is still pestering her about the money, and she’s furious with her for still saying no. Do you think she’s in the wrong here?

