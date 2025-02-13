His Brother Asked Him For Money After His Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer, But He’s Not Giving Him Any Since He Spends Like Crazy

Feb 13, 2025
The wife of this man’s brother was diagnosed with cancer not so long ago, and she has since undergone chemotherapy.

His brother and his brother’s wife have amazing jobs, a gorgeous house, and three kids. They have everything going for them, and they live quite lavishly.

His brother’s wife is being permitted to take a whole year off from her job to deal with her health problems, and his brother is continuing to work, though he’s missed many days in order to be there for his wife.

“The other day, he asked me for financial assistance because the cost of continuing their lifestyle is more than they can afford without both of their full incomes,” he explained.

He certainly has the money to help his brother out, and he knows his brother would do the same thing for him if he required assistance.

But the thing is, his money is tied up in stocks that are intended as an inheritance for his children, so he really doesn’t want to touch it.

He’s currently retired, so he does not have any money coming in, which really makes it extra difficult to say yes to his brother.

“The problem I’m having is that they have not made any sacrifices financially, yet they’re asking me to cover their expenses (with the promise of eventually paying me back),” he added.

“All of their children still have trust funds and college savings, some that I personally contributed to. They still spend thousands of dollars per month on sports and activities for their family. They still own stocks and have well-funded retirement accounts, as well as business investments.”

“Is it unrealistic for me to expect them to trim the fat on their lifestyle and liquidate their own investments before asking me to contribute mine? I feel like [a jerk], but it seems like they’re using the pity of the situation to their advantage.”

